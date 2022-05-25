Cody Rhodes will be able to take an important role in WWE 2K23

The first night of WrestleMania 38 featured the surprise return of cody rhodes to WWE. “The American Nightmare” defeated Seth Rollins in a multi-minute matchup, beginning a new cycle in the company with a multi-week rivalry against “The Visionary”.

Following the return of Cody Rhodes, several fans have speculated on the possibility that the fighter is incorporated as a playable character in WWE 2K22. A few hours ago, the Sports Gamers Online portal confirmed that Vince McMahon’s company began to pressure 2K Games to include “The American Nightmare” in the video game after his return at WrestleMania.

An anonymous 2K employee spoke to SGO regarding this request. WWE introduced the idea of ​​including Cody Rhodes when negotiations with the wrestler began in February 2022. However, the company quickly canceled the project when the negotiations presented difficulties. The employee reminded that the creation and adaptation of a character to an already released game requires too much work, so it is safe think much further towards its inclusion in 2K23.

Cody Rhodes believes that 2K Games is preparing something

In relation to the topic, a fan directly asked Cody Rhodes about the possibility of being the official image of WWE 2K23. “The American Nightmare” provided a curious answer: “I don’t know the talented guys from WWE Games, but I bet they’re working hard on something very special for fans of professional wrestling”.

