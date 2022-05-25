Cocktail Negrete, the perfect drink with tequila for the weekend

The tequila It combines tradition and flavor, it is one of the ancestral drinks of our country and, without a doubt, one of those that gives Mexicans the greatest identity, outside and within our borders. It can be used to prepare countless cocktails, a type of creative drink that has gained ground nationally and internationally.

The recipe that we present below, from the mixologist Jesus Gomez Huertais very simple, however, a cocktail that mixes some of the most appreciated ingredients within mixology such as Mi Campo Blanco tequila, Dry Vermouth, Charteusse Yellow, Sacharum of citrus and plum liqueur, just to mention a few, to result in a harmonious, elegant and sublime drink.

The touch of white tequila my field It is the primary factor for the cocktail to attract attention, since it is a distillate that provides the smell of cooked agave, tropical fruits (banana and coconut), with accents of almonds, orange and green apples, and subtle notes of vanilla on the nose. .

In the mouth Mi Campo seduces with sweet agavefloral notes of orange blossom, honey and citrus fruits such as orange, with hints of white pepper, with a soft sensation in the mouth and drink.

Without a doubt, the Negrete cocktail breaks down barriers to give way to an original and delicious drink.

Seduces with sweet agave, floral notes of orange blossom, honey and citrus Photo: Courtesy

Ingredients

30 ml of Mi Campo White Tequila.

30 ml of Dry Vermouth.

7 ml of plum liqueur.

7 ml of Yellow Charteusse.

5 ml of Citrus Sacharum Oil.

34g of ice.

Lemon peel garnish and mezcal spray.

How do you prepare?

Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass. Start stirring. Serve in a small cider glass and perfume with lemon peel and mezcal spray.

Jesus Gomez Huerta / @jesus_gomezhuerta