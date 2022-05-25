Chris Isaak on five essential songs

A five-song journey through the career of the Californian musician who combines 50s rock with 60s and 70s country like nobody else. With this selection, Eduardo Izquierdo reviews some of his most applauded milestones.

Selection and text: EDUARDO IZQUIERDO.

The pride of Stockton (California), Christopher Joseph Isaak, known in the entertainment world as Chris Isaak, was one of the protagonists of the 31st issue of Efe Eme Notebooks. The guy with the broken nose, the product of his passion for boxing, the son of a crane driver and a potato chip factory worker, has written, and continues to write, some of the brightest pages of American music . So we set that article to music with a selection of five of his many great songs.

1.- “Wicked game”, by heart shaped world (1989)

The song that changed everything. A before and after in Chris Isaak’s career. The filmmaker David Lynch, a staunch fan of our protagonist, included an instrumental version of the theme in his film wild at heart. Atlanta DJ Lee Chestnut did the rest. He researched where that instrumental tune came from until he came up with the version sung by Isaak and played it endlessly on his show. Little by little, those hypnotic lyrics about an obsessive love and Chris’s incredible falsetto penetrated the public and, eighteen months after its publication –a long time for what is usual–, it became a real bombshell reaching the double platinum in the United States.

–

two.- “Baby did a bad, bad thing”, by forever blue (nineteen ninety five)

Another “movie” song. In every sense. Not only because she is a real stunner, but because in 1999 she would appear on Eyes wide shut, by Stanley Kubrick, personally chosen by Nicole Kidman, its female lead, showing that union that has always existed between the cinematographic and Isaak’s musical career. As it happened with “Wicked game”, his success came late, especially after appearing in the aforementioned movie. The official video clip stars the model Laetitia Casta, who appears making suggestive postures from a television to Chris Isaak, while he watches her in her hotel room. For this reason it was censored, and its “lewd” version could only be broadcast after nine at night.

–

3.- “Somebody’scrying”, by forever blue (nineteen ninety five)

We repeat disc with another one to arrogance. A breakup theme, since the musician wrote it after separating from his girlfriend at the time. In fact, in statements to various media at the time, he declared that he had literally written it locked in a closet. In The Oak Ridger, for example, it can be read that «my house had a large dressing room in the hall, I closed the door and sat under the coats. There was a guitar leaning against the wall in the back. I started tuning it and wrote the song.” That the guy was knackered, no one doubts it. not in vain, all forever blue it’s a breakup album, though he wanted to make up for it with an animated surfer vibe for this song. In any case, the fact that a handwritten letter dated February 13 of that same year, addressed to his ex, was included in the album folder, says it all.

–

4.- “Can’t do a thing (to stop me)”, by san francisco days (1993)

In the wake of the success of “Wicked game” came an album that Isaak fans always remember fondly, not only for its title track, but also for this song in which we see again, in its official video clip, a Chris Isaak frolicking with a half-naked model. House brand. The song talks about the remorse that the protagonist feels at being with a woman he shouldn’t be with. And, although he knows it, he cannot turn away from her.

–

5.- “Blue hotel”, by Chris Isaac (1986)

After his first album, silvertone, Isaak decides to title the second with the same name. It includes this theme that, although it would not be the first single from the album, but the second, ended up taking center stage. With a vocal interpretation closer than ever to that of his admired Elvis Presley, the song was not a success in the United States, but it was in countries such as France, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom. To this day it is still one of the great moments of his concerts and one of the most anticipated songs by the public.