Chris Brown sends congratulations to Rihanna and outraged fans!

Apparently some fans of the dear Rihanna they just weren’t happy at all with the last post of Chris BrownThe reason is that the singer sent a congratulatory message to his ex-partner, the singer Riri, after having her first child with her current partner. A$AP Rocky.

Through an Instagram story, Brown wrote “Congratulations” followed by the emoticon of a pregnant woman, the truth is that this would not have anything extraordinary if you take into account that there have been many celebrities who have commented on messages on social networks congratulating Rihanna on becoming a mom.

The problem in Chris’s post is the story he shares with the “Umbrella” singer, and that is to make a little reminder; Chris Brown and Rihanna they dated more or less from 2007 to 2009, however the relationship between them became very dramatic, this after Chris physically assaulted the singereven sending her to the hospital.

However to everyone’s surprise Rihanna He decided to not only forgive Chris but even revived their romance in 2013, but things just didn’t work out between them, Chris was still on probation for the violent incident and Rihanna confirmed that the relationship between them could not continue.

Until now The nature of the relationship that currently unites Rihanna with Chris is unknown.However, his message made the fans very upset, and they saw it as a kind of mockery towards Rihanna, the reaction of the good luck message from Chris was immediate and many people asked the singer to get away of Rihanna and that it was just incomprehensible to them that Chris would be so cynical, as to keep an eye on Rihanna’s life.

someone said“Chris Brown doesn’t have to congratulate our queen Riri on the birth of her baby,” another comment was, “Chris Brown subliminally congratulating Rihanna on Instagram is top notch toxicity,” another commented, “The problem with Chris Brown congratulating Rihanna is that she has never shown that energy with the mother of her own children.