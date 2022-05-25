Chivas and Pumas negotiate an exchange between Alan Mozo and César ‘Chino’ Huerta

The agreement that would send Alan Mozo to Chivas and César Huerta to Pumas has not yet been closed, but it is on the right track

Chivas Y Cougars are advanced in the negotiations to exchange Alan Mozowho would go to the Guadalajara box, and Cesar Huertawho would play for those from Pedregal from the 2022 Apertura that will begin next July and end in October.

The agreement has not yet been closed but it is on the right track, they confirmed to ESPN two sources aware of the negotiation.

While Cougars needs a striker to compete with Juan Dinenno and Diogo de Oliveira, the Chivas They require a side with arrival to fight for the position with Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez and Carlos Cisneros.

This is where the equation comes in. Alan Mozo to Chivas Y Cesar Huerta to Pumasan operation that both clubs see with great interest and that could be closed in the next few hours.

Alan Mozo He has been one of the most consistent players with Andrés Lillini in the university team and was even a key player in the 2021 Apertura group in which Cougars eliminated America with a victory at the Azteca Stadium, but the winger was losing prominence with the Mexican National Team that attended the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was not even part of that squad despite having gone through the entire process with Jaime Lozano.

Alan Mozo and César Huerta aim to exchange teams for the 2022 Apertura ESPN

For its part, Cesar ‘Chino’ Huerta he came back to Chivas after being on loan with Mazatlán, where he showed off good numbers, but he couldn’t win the trust of Marcelo Michel Leaño at first and later Ricardo Cadena didn’t give him many minutes either.

Chivas Y Cougars they have recently made negotiations since Alejandro Mayorga, currently at Cruz Azul, defended the university colors after a loan from the rojiblanco club. Those from Pedregal did not buy the winger’s letter despite being a regular in Andrés Lillini’s team and he returned with the Tapatios to later be negotiated with La Maquina in a transaction that also included Roberto Alvarado and Uriel Antuna for Clausura 2022, which is ending.