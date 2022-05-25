Celebrate Geek Pride Day with Alexa and take advantage of your gadgets

today be geeky it is a lifestyle, which goes beyond the taste for computers and future technology, it is synonymous with intelligence and references to great successes of pop culture. If you are passionate about video games, science fiction and gadgets You will surely enjoy various Alexa commands and features of Amazon devices that you didn’t know about.

Celebrate your geek pride with a marathon of movies, series and streaming of video games

What better way to celebrate this day than having a little break in an armchair, in front of the television and with the FireTV in hand! Just by pressing the button and saying “Alexa, show me science fiction movies” control your content by voice, with this device you can have an interface that brings together several of your services streaming in the same place at the same time and you can also ask the assistant of amazon fun facts while you enjoy your favorite movie like, “Alexa, what movies does Robert Downey Jr. appear in??” either “Alexa, what was the first movie directed by Steven Spielberg?

Turn your TV into your entertainment center gamer,, download the Twitch app and browse live channels to see the games you love the most, watch your streamers favorites and from your sofa, attend in the first row the main video game events from all over the world with the push of the button “Alexa and say “Alexa, open Twitch”.

Alexa, your number two player!

Because one of our virtual assistants is also geek at heartyou can ask for information about video games or interesting facts to show off at the next meeting with your friends and be the MVP of the place.

“Alexa, who invented Minecraft?”

“Alexa, what is the latest Resident Evil video game?”

“Alexa, what do you know about Mario Bros?”

“Alexa, give me fun video game facts”

“Alexa, who is Shigeru Miyamoto?”

“Alexa, how many The Legend of Zelda games are there?”

“Alexa, what was the first video game in history?”

“Alexa, tell me fun facts about Star Trek”

Also, enjoy the experience what is the pokemon of the day? since every day you will have a new curious fact about the franchise created by Satoshi Tajiri and Ken Sugimori.

With Alexa You can also create routines to automatically trigger different actions at a certain time or by saying a specific command. For example, configure that by telling it “Alexa, bazinga”, the lights in your home turn purple (with compatible smart bulbs) and play your favorite song. You can configure these from the app of this assistant in the section “Routines”.

Super powerful mode

An gamer By heart you will recognize this code with which you can activate the Super Alexa mode. Try to say as fast as you can: “Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.”

Because the fun with Alexa never ends, discover the different easter eggs and other commands:

“Alexa, who is your favorite superhero?”

“Alexa, what is your favorite video game?”

“Alexa, let’s enter the Matrix”

“Alexa, red pill”

“Alexa, blue pill”

“Alexa, I am your father”

“Alexa, love is in the air”

“Alexa, scissors cut paper”

Share your geek wisdom with the world

You can also join the Alexa Answers community of wise men and enthusiasts to share your knowledge with the world. Just look for the questions in the movie and TV or video game categories and answer them. Every time the assistant shares your answers, you will earn points and can unlock achievements, as well as compete to be the best contributor. For example, you can try with “Alexa, who invented the first video game?” and listen to the response of a collaborator.