Cast of the film ”Jurassic World” lives with fans

CITY OF MEXICO.— Jeff Goldblum conquered his Mexican fans the night before last who attended the premiere of the film “Jurassic World: Dominion” in a cinema in Mexico City. The good mood did not wane despite heavy rain.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will be released on June 1 and is the final installment in a successful franchise that was started in 1993 by director Steven Spielberg.

First to appear on the event’s black carpet was Jeff Goldblum, who greeted as many people as he could and took selfies with photographers and reporters.

“I find it incredible, shocking, that after so much time, Ian (his character) is still present in the minds of those who are my age, those who are a little younger than me and those who are 20 or 15 years old. In Mexico I have always been treated with deep affection, love and respect, and I love hearing so much cry, “said the 69-year-old American actor in an interview with Reforma.

Director Colin Trevorrow and actresses DeWanda Wise and Bryce Dallas Howard also hung out with the 1,600 gathered fans, according to organizers.

A gesture applauded by the people was when Goldblum asked for an umbrella to walk towards the fans who were getting wet to greet them.

When director/producer Ron Howard’s (Bryce Dallas) daughter bumped into Colin, she noticed his jacket was splattered by water and cleaned it up.

Before her, DeWanda Wise, who wore a Lanvin dress, walked through the carpet and was impressed that there were so many people soliciting signatures on toys.

“I feel happy to be present in a story that has transcended generations. My character is very important in the development of the story and I am anxious to know how the public reacts”, she commented.

For autographs, DeWanda, who wore an Alex Perry design, requested that those who approached her wear a mask. “I am happy in Mexico, I feel blessed,” said the actress.

In “Jurassic World: Dominion” dinosaurs will populate the planet and will create an imbalance for human life.