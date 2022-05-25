Cannes falls at the feet of “Elvis”

The Cannes Film Festival put on its best red carpet this Wednesday to receive “Elvis”, Baz Luhrmann’s film about the king of rock, while the French Claire Denis presented “Stars at noon”, set in Nicaragua, in competition for the Palma de Prayed.

The parade lived up to the expectation, with the young American actor Austin Butler who plays Elvis, accompanied by the Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who plays his manager, “Colonel” Parker, and the widow of the “King” herself. , Priscilla Presley.

Ricky Martin, Shakira, Kylie Minogue and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were some of the stars who attended the premiere.

Shortly before, the team of the Ukrainian film “Butterfly Vision” (out of competition) unfurled a banner on the red carpet that read, in English: “Russians kill Ukrainians, does talking about genocide hurt your sensibilities?” They also sounded a warning siren.

“Elvis” covers, over two decades, the beginnings, the glory and the decline of the king of rock, who died in 1977 at the age of 42.

Californian, with a strong physical resemblance to the Elvis of the late 1950s, Butler, 30, is a classic product of the Disney team.

He has participated in a dozen films, including “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino or “The Dead Don’t Die” by Jim Jarmusch.

It was the actor Denzel Washington who recommended the Australian Luhrmann to give Butler a chance for this role, according to the American site Entertainment Weekly.

“I received a video of this young man, tearfully performing ‘Unchained Melody’ (a song that Presley covered) and I said to myself, what is this?” Luhrmann explained.

“And then I got a message from Denzel Washington, who I didn’t know. He said, ‘I just worked with this guy, I’ve never seen someone so committed.'”

Butler rehearsed for a year to imitate the “Heartbreak Hotel” singer’s velvety voice.

“Elvis” arouses expectation because Luhrmann is a director who is not accustomed to being intimidated by the giants of history, whether it be Shakespeare, of whom he dared to cover “Romeo and Juliet”, or “The Great Gatsby”, one of the pinnacles of American literature.

The 2h39 film is “an intense experience,” said Elvis’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, at Cannes.

Meanwhile, the race for the Palme d’Or is in its final meters.

“Stars at noon” is inspired by a 1986 novel by Denis Johnson. The film tells a torrid love story between an American journalist (played by the young Margaret Qualley) and an enigmatic British businessman (Joe Alwyn).

“As in the book, I wanted to describe a fortuitous encounter that turns into love, a sexual attraction that devours and blinds. So, as in the book, the violence that shakes the country is seen from afar,” the filmmaker explains in the statement. of press.

Claire Denis is one of the five women aspiring this year for the Palme d’Or, which will be awarded on Saturday by the jury chaired by Vincent Lindon.

The French filmmaker won the award for best direction at the last Berlinale with “Avec amour et acharnement”.

Another competing film presented this Wednesday is “Leila’s Brothers”, an Iranian feature film by Saeed Roustayi, a 2h45 family drama. Roustayi, 32, impressed at Cannes with “Tehran’s Law” last year.

