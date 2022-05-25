Cannes 2022: ‘Armageddon Time’ receives applause and Anne Hathaway breaks down in tears – CINEMABLEND

The Cannes Film Festival screened this afternoon ‘Armageddon Time’, the long-awaited film by James Gray with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. The public applauded the director’s creation and his protagonist could not hold back her tears.

On its third day, the Cannes Film Festival received Armageddon Time, a highly personal film by James Gray in which the story of a little boy who must abandon his known life and enter a private school, leaving behind his best friend with a feeling of guilt that eats away at him.

Gray’s drama, which Ad Astra gave us a few years ago with Brad Pitt, has within its narrative some characters from Donald Trump’s family, being located in the 80s. The cast of this tape to quite important names in the Hollywood industry: Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins.

Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’) and Anne Hathaway in ‘Armageddon Time’.



After the screening at the Cannes Film Festival, James Gray He took the microphone to ensure that never in his career as a filmmaker present at the film event on the French Riviera had he felt as moved as he was at that moment.

I have been to Cannes five times, I have never spoken before. I can only thank you all deeply for coming here. It’s very emotional for me, somehow this is my story [la película Armageddon Time]

Cast of ‘Armageddon Time’, a film in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.



After the applause, which lasted six minutes (one more than that of Top Gun: Maverick), James Gray shed tears, as did Anne Hathaway (WeCrashed), the star of the film whose story takes place in the tumultuous 80s of the United States.

We finished the movie last Saturday in a complete panic and flew to bring it here, so you are the first people on planet Earth to have seen it. I am grateful for each of you […] I love them all.

Armageddon Time it is a coming of age that reveals the conservative policies of the time in which James Gray lived. In it, Anne Hathaway has the role of the American mother and it is already being shouted from the rooftops that it is her best performance in a few years.. Like her, Jeremy Strong and young talents Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb deliver a performance worthy of the upcoming awards season in Hollywood.

The production is one of the 21 films in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where the premiere of Elvis, Crimes of the future, Triangle of Sadness and Showing Up is expected. The most acclaimed film event ends on May 28.