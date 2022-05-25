Camila Cabello shows off her abs on Instagram

Photo credit: Camila Cabello – Instagram

Camila Cabello just released a new album (congratulations, Camila!) and has returned to the stage more incredible than ever. Fortunately, the singer has shared a small summary of her performance in California and her photos are super spectacular.

In the Instagram post we have been able to see the 25-year-old singer with a most epic outfit, a top of golden roses as links in a chain that cover her chest and they show their abs stronger than ever. Downstairs, everything flows with a long semi-sheer skirt that completes the stunning look.

“@vevo 👀🌙🌙🌙🌙”, he put in the post. Which could be a hint of more gigs (a tour, maybe?) in the future. Or at least fans hope that’s the case!

People did not wait a minute to leave their comments. “You are so beautiful,” one person wrote. “Loveeeeee ❤️🔥,” said another.

The body positive guru has been working with celebrity trainer Jenna Willis for years, and the trainer just posted videos to her IG story showing Camila doing intense ab work. In the video, Camila gets into a plank position, does a push-up, and gets back up.

“Go deeper baby,” Willis wrote at the top.

Camila also shared hilarious photos on Instagram in November of herself stretching out with Willis and disheveled after a tough workout. “How’s your Sunday?” she joked in the caption.

Willis told shape that, apart from the jokes, Camila is really into her workouts. The two do circuits together, which include exercises like jump squats, shoulder plank touches, glute bridges and more.

On the food front, Camila has said that she has become more fond of vegetables in recent years thanks to her ex, Shawn Mendes. “Shawn has influenced me to be healthier… Before he didn’t eat anything healthy,” she told BBC Radio, according to Hello . “I’ve never had vegetables before. I love cold cucumbers or carrots with Caesar,” she said.

Camila has spoken out about the image and body positivity, addressing it in a TikTok that went viral last year. She talked about how there was no need to stick her guts out when she went running. “Being at war with your body is so old-fashioned,” she said.

“I actually felt so liberated when I posted that,” she later told bustle . “After that, I went to the airport and a lot of women were coming up to me like, ‘I saw that TikTok, and I really related.’ I actually feel like my body insecurities went down after I posted that because I was like, ‘No matter what pictures come out or what people say, I control the narrative now.'”

We love!