Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker

Sources close to the couple tell us that Caitlyn has never received an invitation for a weekend in Portofino, but the couple doesn’t hold a grudge against her. We were told that Kourtney and Travis wanted a little intimate party, and Caitlin just didn’t make the cut.

Our sources say it’s not like Kourtney and Caitlyn aren’t in a relationship – they’re around, but they don’t see or talk to each other very often, so Kourtney didn’t feel the need to invite her.

As for what did Caitlin do over the weekend while the rest of the family celebrated the newlyweds? She has been busy cheering on her latest passion, Jenner Racing. Driver Jimmy Chadwick He won his fifth consecutive W Series race, winning the award in Barcelona.

Shortly after Chapman’s victory, Kaitlyn tweeted a photo of the pilot with the caption: “Win! Win! Win! It does not matter!” Therefore, she still finds a lot of joy, not related to marriage.

It is worth noting that Kaitlyn attended Kim And kanyeTheir marriage dates back to Italy in May 2014, the year after their separation Kris Jennerand the year before it was announced.

Travis and Kurt are still planning a wedding in Los Angeles, so Caitlin had another chance to toast them in person.

Source link