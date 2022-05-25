Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding

Ads

Caitlyn Jenner didn’t make the cut for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ on Wednesday that Kardashian’s former stepfather never received an invitation in the mail to the very intimate wedding weekend because they are in a very limited relationship.

The outlet noted that Kardashian and Jenner don’t actually see or talk to each other, so the Poosh founder didn’t find it necessary to invite the former Olympian to his destination wedding on Sunday.

Jenner, 72, didn’t stay home bored while her family party hard in Portofino, though. Instead, she traveled to Barcelona to see her team, Jenner Racing, drive to victory.

The former “I Am Cait” star wasn’t the only one to experience FOMO, as the bride’s brother, Rob Kardashian, also stayed out of the high-profile relationship despite receiving an invitation.

“Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would have been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even if it was for his sister,” an insider told Page Six.

Poosh’s founder reportedly doesn’t have much relationship with his former step-parent, Kevin Mazur

A second source echoed the fact that Rob, 35, isn’t keen on public events or travel, but was looking forward to celebrating with the newlyweds when they arrived home in California. Currently, Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46, are still on vacation in Italy, where they were photographed packing their bags on their PDAs and jumping off a super yacht.

The couple will reportedly have another wedding once they return to Los Angeles, so it remains to be seen if Jenner will be included in that event. It doesn’t look like the newlyweds will get too stressed out, as they are busy enjoying their private European vacation now that their six combined children are gone.

