Britney Spears undresses again, now with her puppy

For some netizens, Britney Spears He already turned his Instagram into something like only fansbecause it is more and more common for him to share nude photos, this time he did it with his puppy Sawyer.

The 40-year-old singer posed nude with her pet, covering her private parts with emoticons, which some of her followers did not like.

So far in 2022, the singer has been shown nude on Instagram on at least a couple of occasions, the first of which was when the guardianship ended, which, according to the pop star, prevented her from having more children.

On a second occasion, the interpreter took off her clothes on the beach, where she posed for a sexy session that went viral on the networks.

Read also: Britney Spears poses naked on the beach and shares the photos

A few weeks ago, she announced that she would become a mother for the third time.

“I took a pregnancy test… and, well… I’m having a baby,” she said on Instagram.

Britney, a free woman

A judge in November dissolved Britney Spears’s longtime father’s conservatorship, which the singer said prevented her from removing a contraceptive IUD despite her desire to have more children.

“It’s growing!!! If there are two of them… I could go crazy,” added the singer, fueling speculation that she could be expecting twins.

“I thought, wow…what happened to my stomach???,” Spears wrote, saying her partner of 28 years, Sam Asghari, whom she refers to as her “husband,” speculated she might be ” pregnant with food”.

Following a highly publicized nervous breakdown in 2007, when Spears attacked a paparazzi’s car at a gas station, the pop star was placed under the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears.

Fans have long warned that the “…Baby One More Time” singer was unhappy under her tutelage. And in June 2021, the woman asked a Los Angeles judge to reverse her decision that “traumatized” her.

Read also: Britney Spears shows her sexiest side without a bra, with a bikini and in the sand

Her accusation that guardianship prevented her from removing her IUD, despite her desire to get pregnant, sparked outrage from groups in favor of reproductive rights and of his followers, many of whom participate in the movement #FreeBritney (release Britney).

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside me so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children, more children,” the singer said in an explosive statement to court last summer.

Jamie Spears was removed from her post in September and the conservatorship that allowed her to manage her daughter’s finances was formally dissolved in November.

The artist is the mother of two children, Sean and Jayden, who she had with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

In her post announcing her upcoming motherhood, Spears also gave an account of her battle with perinatal depression, saying it was “absolutely horrible.”

“Women didn’t talk about it back then (…) some people thought it was dangerous for a woman to complain about having a baby inside her (…), but now women talk about it on a daily basis (. ..) We do not have to keep that pain as a reserved secret, “wrote the so-called princess of pop.

During the prolonged mental breakdown Following their 2006 divorce and child custody battle, Spears was photographed barefoot at a gas station, holding one of the children.

Today, she and other female pop stars have drawn sympathy, after documentaries emphasized the role of 2000s celebrity journalism in triggering their nervous breakdowns.

But back then they were chased by paparazzi and teased in national media.

Matt Lauer, a disgraced former American reporter, once even pushed Spears to tears in an interview broadcast on national television, after taunting the young artist about her physical condition while pregnant with her second child.

Spears met Asghari in 2016, when they were both featured in a music video for her single “Slumber party.”

Spears announced their engagement on social media in September 2021, but has yet to set a marriage date.

In response to a question from the TMZ tabloid in December about the couple’s vacation plans, Asghari replied, “Making babies.”

rad