Britney Spears reunites with Sam Levinson of Euphoria and The Weeknd

Britney Spears could be returning soon to the small screen or to the cinema, and he made it clear on his social networks, where he published a photograph with the director of euphoria, Sam Levinson, and The Weeknd, who are collaborating on a new production.

the idolthe new series from the creator of Sam Levinson (creator of euphoria) in which Britney Spears could act alongside The Weeknd

The princess of pop, Britney Spears revealed that she met with Sam Levinson and The Weeknd. who are collaborating in the New serie the idolfrom HBO.

“Here I am today meeting the director of Euphoria today and The Weeknd.” She wrote the 40-year-old singer attaching a video of herself smiling.

On the one hand, the voice of Blinding Lights commented with a red heart emoji. And Sam Asghari, fiancé of Britney Spears, joked: «New character in Euphoria?«.

It should be noted that Sam Levinson and The Weeknd announced in June 2021 that they were developing The Idol. Series that follows a rising pop star and her romance with a Los Angeles club owner, who leads a secret cult.

the singer and Lily Rose Depp They are the ones who interpret the main characters.

Although filming began in November 2021, Variety reported in April that the six-episode show had changed its creative direction. And that he would undergo important tweaks with an updated cast and crew.

Prior to this reorganization, Britney Spears wrote on her social media, days after her 13-year conservatorship ended, the following. “I just shot a movie called the idol«.

The series does not yet have a premiere date and it is not yet clear what the possible role of the singer. However, there is no doubt that her fans are already looking forward to seeing her in the small screen. And why not, be able to resume your promotion to the cinema