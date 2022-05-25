Britney Spears Meets With ‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd

ads

Is Britney Spears back at work, bitch?

The pop star revealed Tuesday that he’s reunited with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, who are collaborating on a new HBO series, “The Idol.”

“Here’s me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd,” Spears, 40, captioned a short video on Instagram of herself smiling as she stood between Levinson, 37, and the “Take My Breath”, from 32.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, commented on the post with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari joked, “New character in euphoria?”

The “Toxic” singer’s new assistant, Victoria “Vicky T” Asher, shared that she planned the reunion, writing on her Instagram Story that Levinson “has been my friend since I was 16.”

“I’m so glad I was able to make this beautiful moment a reality,” added Asher, who is also the keyboardist for pop-punk band Cobra Starship. “This was very special to me. Bringing together the legends I love.”

Spears’ assistant, not pictured, planned the meeting on Tuesday. britneyspears/Instagram

Levinson and The Weeknd announced in June 2021 that they were developing “The Idol,” which follows a rising pop star and her romance with a Los Angeles club owner who runs a secret cult. The “Blinding Lights” singer and Lily-Rose Depp play the main characters.

Filming began in November, but Variety reported in April that the six-episode show had changed its creative direction and would undergo major tweaks with an updated cast and crew.

Spears previously praised “Euphoria,” which Levinson created.britneyspears/Instagram

Before the shakeup, Spears wrote on Instagram in November, days after her nearly 14-year conservatorship ended, that she “had just shot a movie called ‘THE IDOL.'”

While it’s unclear if she was referring to the upcoming HBO series, the Grammy winner is a noted Levinson fan. She called “Euphoria” “crazy” and “amazing” in an Instagram post in March, writing that the Zendaya-led show made her “anxiety go away.”

Spears went on hiatus from work in January 2019 and last released an album in August 2016.

