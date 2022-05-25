Britney Spears’ lawyer criticizes her father Jamie for ‘running and hiding’ from deposition

ads

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion compelling the pop icon’s estranged father to enter a plea, according to court documents obtained exclusively by Page Six.

In the 21-page filing, the high-powered lawyer, 56, criticizes Jamie Spears for “running and hiding” from her plea and for “obstructing” the ongoing legal battle with Britney, 40.

“Despite his demonstrably false claims that he ‘has nothing to hide’ and therefore ‘would not hide anything,’ James P. Spears has been on the run and hiding from his statement and accounting for his misconduct, under oath, as required by law,” Rosengart said. states in the documents, which were filed Wednesday.

“In fact, while representing that he would ‘unconditionally cooperate’ and act with ‘full transparency without conditions,’ Mr. Spears has engaged in obstruction and obstruction, for more than six months, circumventing his statement and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests. of basic information. information.”

The motion to compel Jamie to testify offers a long list of his alleged misconduct while acting as Britney’s guardian for more than a decade.

This list includes allegations that he bugged Britney’s bedroom with the help of Black Box Security to record his famous daughter’s private conversations.

Rosengart also notes in the documents that Jamie paid for these alleged services with money from the singer’s estate and allegedly hid this from the Los Angeles Superior Court.

These allegations against Jamie are laid out in a larger “roadmap” of apparent evidence put forth by forensic investigator, former FBI agent Sherine Abadi.

In the documents, Rosengart advises Jamie that “you can run but you can’t hide,” as he is willing to take the Louisiana resident’s statement “in any city in the country.”

Additionally, Rosengart demands that Jamie cooperate and waive his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

The attorney also accuses Jamie of purposefully “stalking and harassing” Britney.

“In short, for selfish (and, we submit, immoral) reasons, Mr. Spears appears intent on harassing and intimidating his daughter, while obstructing and obfuscating the facts. This must stop,” he states in the documents.

“After entering the case, we invited him to voluntarily resign his position as curator. He refused and the Court suspended him. Now we invite him to change the course he is on. We expect him to accept and do what is right, both legally and morally.”

Elsewhere, Rosengart describes Jamie as a “misguided” fiduciary and father.

“Since childhood and certainly for the past decade, Britney Spears has been forced to live under her father’s yoke, even as she gave him an identity and supported him financially; however, she has never been held accountable for her conduct, including gross and selfish misuse of her fiduciary position.

The fact that Mr. Spears claims that he will answer for his actions if (and only if) his daughter’s personal and private life is further exposed shows how wrong he is as a fiduciary and as a parent, “he says. “Enough is enough. Britney Spears will no longer tolerate it and, with respect, this Court should not either.”

Rosengart concluded the motion by imploring Jamie and her attorney to “do the right thing, voluntarily.”

“Be decent. Please stop bullying and harassing your daughter,” she says. “Please leave her daughter alone.”

Rosengart has also expressed interest in deposing Britney’s former business manager Lou Taylor and Taylor’s Tri Star Sports & Entertainment associate Robin Greenhill, who once acted as Britney’s personal assistant.

Britney herself accused Taylor of playing a central role in creating the conservatorship, along with Lynne Spears’ estranged mother, though Taylor denied any involvement in its creation.

“You know exactly what you did… my father is not smart enough to think about conservatorship,” Britney wrote in a Nov. 2 Instagram post that has since been deleted.

The artist described the lengthy legal arrangement, which was established by Jamie in 2008 to control his personal, medical and financial affairs, as “abusive”.

During an explosive speech in court in June 2021, Britney alleged that, under the watch of her estranged father, Jamie Spears, she was forced into a mental health facility, forced to take lithium and had a contraceptive IUD inserted. all against. her will.

Britney’s conservatorship was finally dissolved in November 2021.

Britney has said in the past that she would like to “sue [her] family” for their roles in his conservatorship, not excluding older brother Bryan or younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney also stated during June 2021 testimony that she wants her father charged with “guardianship abuse” and sent to jail.

Jamie denied the abuse allegations at the time, saying in a statement through then-attorney Vivian Thoreen: “Mr. Spears is sorry to see her daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves her daughter and misses her very much.”

