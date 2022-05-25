Black Phone and ET, at the 18 SYFY Fantastic Film Show that starts in Madrid

MADRID, May 25. (CultureLeisure) –

The SYFY sci-fi channel rearrange from May 26 to 29 his Fantastic Film Festival, which in this 2022 turns 18 edition. The event will take place in the Madrid Press Palace cinemalocated in the Plaza del Callao.

Subscriptions and individual tickets on sale now on the website of the Palacio de la Prensa cinema, and all films will be screened in VOSE except for the morning sessions (12:00 noon) on Saturday and Sunday, which are free to enter.

The sample will start this same Thursday at 9:30 p.m. with the black phone screeningby Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), whose theatrical release is scheduled for June 24.

“In a Colorado town in the 70s, a masked man kidnaps Finney Shaw, a shy and intelligent 13-year-old boy, and locks him in a soundproof basement where his screams are useless. When a broken and offline phone starts ringing, Finney discovers that through it he can hear the voices of the previous victimswho are determined to prevent Finney from ending up just like them”, reads the synopsis of the film starring Ethan Hawke.

The schedule for the rest of the 18th SYFY Fantastic Film Showcase is as follows:

FRIDAY, MAY 27

– 3:30 p.m. Settlers (2021) by Wyatt Rockefeller.

Following an ecological disaster, a family from Earth tries to survive on a desolate Mars. Reza (Jonny Lee Miller) and his wife, Ilsa (Sofia Boutella), do what they can to protect their 9-year-old daughter Remmy (Brooklynn Prince) from the dangers of this harsh environment.

– 5:30 p.m. Inexorable (2021) by Fabrice Du Welz.

Desperately seeking inspiration for the novel that follows his bestseller “Inexorable,” Marcel Bellmer moves his family into his wife’s old family mansion. As they get used to their new life, the silhouette of a young woman named Gloria lurks around the house. She seems fascinated by Marcel’s literary work and determined to put down roots in the family.

– 7:50 p.m. Let the Wrong One in (2021) by Conor McMahon.

Matt is a naive teenager who works in a supermarket. His life changes when he discovers that his older brother, an outcast named Deco, has turned into a vampire. He then has to decide if he helps him stay alive or, on the contrary, stick a stake in him so that he doesn’t bite anyone.

– 10:00 p.m. Freaks Out (2021) by Gabriele Mainetti.

Rome, 1943. Fulvio (Claudio Santamaria) is covered in hair from head to toe; Matilde (Aurora Giovinazzo) is so electric that she turns on her light bulbs by putting them in her mouth; Mario (Giancarlo Martini) suffers from dwarfism; Cencio (Pietro Castellitto) spits out fireflies and changes the shape of the insects. And Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi) is the owner and director of the circus that welcomes them all, like a sui generis family.

– 01:15 a.m. The Nanny’s Night (2021) by Ignacio López.

Bianka accepts the job for a night of babysitting. She will soon find out that she is part of a satanic online cult and that same night she will perform her initiation rite: the sacrifice of a virgin.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

– 12:00h ET The Extraterrestrial (1982) by Steven Spielberg.

A small being from another planet is left abandoned on Earth when his ship, when undertaking the return, forgets about him. He is completely alone and scared, but he befriends a boy, who hides him in his house. The little boy and his brothers try to find a way to get the little alien back to his planet before the scientists and the police find him.

– 3:30 p.m. Shot in the Dark (2021) by Keene McRae.

Two years ago, William Langston made a mistake that would affect the course of his life. Now, with a killer on the loose in his hometown and his circle of friends falling one by one, William is confronted with his greatest fears, as well as his own mortality.

– 5:20 p.m. Apps (2021) by Sandra Arriagada, Camilo León, Lucio A. Rojas and José Miguel Zúñiga.

Four stories where an application will open the doors to terror.

– 7:20 p.m. Sky Sharks (2021) by Marc Fehse.

Deep in the Arctic Ocean lies an abandoned laboratory where the Nazis developed an incredible and brutal secret weapon during the final months of World War II. An expedition accidentally awakens a deadly army of genetically engineered flying zombie sharks, as well as supermen, who will take to the skies seeking revenge on any planes in their path. An elite commando is sent to stop this threat and put an end to the flying sharks that want to conquer the skies.

– 9:25 p.m. The Advent Calendar (2021) by Patrick Ridremont.

Eva, a former dancer, lives prostrate in a wheelchair unable to walk. Her monotonous life changes when her friend Sophie gives her an old advent calendar to receive Christmas, a wooden object that has magical powers: each little window she opens contains a surprise that causes repercussions in real life, some of them good, but most of them. bad. Now Eva must decide between getting rid of the calendar or walking again, even if that causes deaths around her.

– 12:15 a.m. Slumber Party Massacre (2021) by Danishka Esterhazy.

Dana, daughter of the only survivor of a massacre in 1993, goes on a weekend trip with her friends. After her car breaks down in the same town where her mother once fought the Driller Killer, Dana and her friends must come face to face with the man who has haunted her mother’s life. during the last 30 years.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

– 12:00h Marmaduke (2022) by Mark AZ Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan.

An oversized lapdog, with a quick-tempered streak and a penchant for mischief, he is tempered with a deep sense of love and responsibility for his family.

– 3:30 p.m. Night Raiders (2021) by Danis Goulet.

Year 2043. In a post-apocalyptic future, in an America controlled by the military, children are considered state property. Separated from their parents, they enter military schools to fight for the regime. Niska is a mother who fights to save her son from this fate.

– 5:40 p.m. The Boy Behind the Door (2021) by David Charbonier and Justin Powell.

When Bobby and his best friend, Kevin, are kidnapped and locked in a strange house in the middle of nowhere, the former manages to escape. But as he walks away he hears the desperate cries of his partner, so he decides to turn around and try to help him.

– 7:33 p.m. The Cellar (2022) by Brendan Muldowney.

Keira Woods’ daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of her new house. She soon discovers that there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling her home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s soul forever.

– 9:45 p.m. Virus 32 (2021) by Gustavo Hernández.

A virus is unleashed and a chilling massacre runs through the streets of Montevideo. The sick become hunters and only calm their fever by unscrupulously killing all those who are not yet infected. Unaware of this, Iris and her daughter spend the day at the sports club where Iris works as a security guard. When the night comes, she is about to start a merciless fight. Her only hope of salvation comes when they discover that after each attack the infected seem to have 32 seconds of peace before charging again.