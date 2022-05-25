Billie Eilish: This is how I live with Tourette’s syndrome

He also suffered from it, it seems Mozart. And Billie Eilish talks about it in detail for the first time. The 20-year-old singer suffers from Tourette’s syndrome, who was diagnosed at the age of 11. “I’m really happy to be able to talk about this and to answer the questions, because it’s very, very interesting,” said the young pop star. David Letterman in the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

I move my ears, raise my eyebrows… it’s exhausting

“If you take me back long enough, you’ll see a lot of tics. During the day I constantly move my ears back and forth, raise my eyebrows and snap my jaw, contract my arm, contract my muscles. You don’t notice these movements if we are simply conversing, but for me they are very exhausting, ”the pop star, who often goes from blond to dark brown, confessed to David Letterman.

When he performs the tics disappear

There queen of hits with All The Good Girls Go To Hell, Bad Guy, Everything I Wantedwinner in 2020 of 5 Grammy Awards andOscar (with brother Finneas) for Best Original Song of the Movie 007 No Time To Die, opened up about her disorder, a neurological problem characterized by the presence of fluctuating motor and phonatory tics, which occurs in childhood and often disappears during adolescence. In her case, many of the tics have disappeared but not the main ones. Which fortunately do not manifest themselves when he performs.

People find it funny

Other colleagues of yours, Billie Eilish told David Letterman, suffer from it: “There are so many people you would never know. A couple of artists came forward and told me “I’ve always had Tourette’s syndrome actually”, but I’m not going to say who they are, because they themselves don’t want to talk about it ». She, in 2018, felt compelled to reveal it, after a video of her with a compilation of her tics went viral. “People usually react by laughing, because they think I want to be funny and that the tic is a joke and I get terribly offended every time.” Maybe now they will laugh less.

