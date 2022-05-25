Billie Eilish tells David Letterman how she learned to live with Tourette’s Syndrome

The singer-songwriter talked about the syndrome she suffers from, saying it can be “very exhausting.” She also dwells on the reactions of others, often offensive to her: “The most common way people react is to laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. I am always incredibly offended by this, “she confesses. She was diagnosed with this disorder at the age of 11.



Billie Eilish talked about the Tourette Syndrome she suffers from: she did it on the occasion of her hosted on the show My Next Guest by David Letterman on Netflix.

The singer-songwriter revealed that it can be “very exhausting” and that “the most common way people react is that they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. I’m always incredibly offended by that.” The reason he broached the subject is because the 20-year-old pop star had a tic in front of the cameras, while speaking in front of Letterman. “If you film me long enough, you will see a lot of tics,” Eilish wanted to explain. Tourette’s Syndrome (ST) is a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements, called tics. These tics are both verbal and motor, where verbal means the emission of sounds that can range from screaming to cursing. “It usually begins in childhood, but tics and other symptoms often improve after several years and sometimes disappear completely,” explains reporter Manish Pandey from BBC in reference to the news of Billie Eilish, who opened up on this topic during the David Letterman show. This neurological disorder characterized by inconstant motor and phonatory tics often disappears during adolescence.

Billie Eilish: “Watching porn at 11 broke my brain” Billie Eilish was diagnosed with the disorder at the age of eleven but did not go away as she got older, as is the case in most cases. “There’s not a time when I don’t have tics,” she told Letterman. “During the day I constantly move my ears back and forth, raise my eyebrows and snap my jaw, squeeze my arm, squeeze my muscles. things that you don’t notice while you’re talking to me are very exhausting for me. “ At the bottom of this article you can watch the video with the part of David Letterman’s interview with Billie Eilish regarding her experience with Tourette’s Syndrome. You can also find a video related to the topic at the head of this article.

Billie Eilish stops live to help a fan in respiratory crisis Billie Eilish explained that she never experiences tics during musical performances and that many of them have disappeared over time, however there are some – what she calls the main ones – that still occur regularly. The artist is keen to emphasize that they never happen when she sings, she also added that many other colleagues would have confessed to her that they were in the same situation, however Eilish prefers not to mention names because those directly involved do not want to make it public. “These are things you will never notice if you are just having a conversation with me,” Eilish stressed. “But for me they are very exhausting.” The singer admitted that she “really loves” to talk about her experience with the syndrome that characterizes her, but also acknowledged that she is “incredibly confused by it all”.

Billie Eilish sings “Therefore I am” at the 2022 Coachella Festival. VIDEO One of the things Billie Eilish suffers the most from is other people’s reactions. “The most common way people react is that they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. I’m always incredibly offended by that,” she confessed. And she adds that there are also those who do not react in a positive way when they are seized by a tic attack. Below you can watch the video with the part of David Letterman’s interview with Billie Eilish regarding her experience with Tourette’s Syndrome.

