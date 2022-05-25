Benji Madden is grateful to have Cameron Diaz in his life







The rocker made a sincere tribute to his wife on the occasion of last mother’s day.

Benji Madden, husband of Cameron Diaz, paid this Sunday (9) Mother’s Day in the United States, a sincere tribute to the actress. The rocker of the group Good Charlotte said he is grateful to have her in her life.

Benji, who with Cameron are parents to 17-month-old Raddix, said he and the baby are lucky she is by their side.

Sharing an image of an abstract piece of art, Benji wrote: “My religion is family and Mother is GOD. @Camerondiaz You take care of us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light. Our little girl and I can live our lives being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever, mommy – thank you for everything you do. Happy Mother’s Day … also for the food !!!! I have to take a second to thank the food!!! “, he praised.

In the same post, Madden also praised the other mothers he knows, including his own mother, Robin Madden.

She added: “I also wish a blessed day for my mother, my sisters, my friends and colleagues who are also amazing and selfless mothers, and for all the mothers out there who may not be able to hear those words from someone today, with much love from our family,” he wrote.

The musician and actress never introduced their daughter on their social networks. Diaz said in an interview that her family is her most precious asset and therefore she will always protect her from it.