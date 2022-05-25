Bella Hadid, her 1987 Versace and other spectacular vintage dresses from Cannes

Sheathed in a spectacular Versace black dress of the 1980s, Bella Hadid arrived at the premiere of the film L’Innocent. The model has become a fan of archive pieces, recently we have seen her wearing designs, also vintageby Dior and Saint Laurent.

behind the outfits its T Law Roachher usual stylist, who this time opted for a dress that meets all the expectations of a red carpet like cannes: elegance and visual effect. This is a design created by himself. gianni versace for the costumes for the opera Salom, at the iconic Teatro la Scala in Milan. The tight bodice contrasts with the volume of the imposing skirt that ends with a colossal bow on the back.

Bella Hadid in a vintage Versace dress in Cannes.Gtresonline

THE MOST SPECTACULAR VINTAGE DRESSES ON THE CANNES RED CARPET

Bella Hadid has not been the only one who has chosen a vintage design to step on the red carpet of the Festival. More and more celebrities are betting on second-hand dresses to shine and, incidentally, send a message in favor of responsible consumption and fashion made to last.

CANNES 2007: ANGELINA JOLIE

Angelina Jolie at Cannes 2007.Getty Images

We return to the past. Hand in hand with her then-husband, Bard Pitt, Angelina Jolie walked down the Croisette in a dress of Balmain Haute Couture from the 1950sblack and lace.

CANNES 2016: KATE MOSS

Kate Moss at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.Gtresonline

One of our favorite looks ever was this asymmetrical vintage dress chosen by model Kate Moss. A beautiful red design of Halston Accompanied by chandelier earrings.

CANNES 2018: PENLOPE CRUZ

Penlope Cruz at Cannes 2018.Gtresonline

muse of chanell, it is common for Penlope Cruz to bet on archive designs from the Maison. She did the same in 2018, when she attended the premiere of everyone knows them in this stunning vintage dress with lace and tulle details.

CANNES 2018: KRISTEN STEWART

Kristen Stewart in Cannes in a vintage Chanel dress.Gtresonline

Another of the muses of chanellKristen Stewart, chose this design from the French firm’s Spring 2013 Haute Couture collection to attend the Festival’s closing ceremony in 2018.

CANNES 2019: PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 in a vintage dress.Gtresonline

The brightness and the dizzy necklines are usually the common denominator of Priyanaka when it comes to stepping on the red carpet. Two requirements that this vintage dress meets Robert Cavalli.

CANNES 2021: BELLA HADID

Bella Hadid in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress in Cannes.Gtresonline

We return to Bella Hadid to remember the impressive two-tone dress that she wore in the last edition of the Festival. It is a design of Jean Paul Gaultier with which Naomi Campbell paraded in 2002.

CANNES 2022: LAETITIA CASTA Laetitia Casta in Cannes wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler dress.Getty Images

This year the iconic French model has also decided to bet on vintage fashion through this draped dress by Thierry Mugler.

