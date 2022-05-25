Bella Hadid chooses vintage for the return to the Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid’s appearances on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival are hard to forget. You have understood this since her debut on the important French carpet, when at 19, in 2016, already with the air of an established model, she wore a daring creation in red by Alexandre Vauthier, from the inguinal cleft. Gigi Hadid’s little sister later confessed that she regretted that choice. But in the eyes of the spectators only so much beauty and an impact equal to that of a Hollywood diva arrived.

Since then, for the film awards on the Croisette, the top model, now 25, has worn magnificent couture dresses, which have not failed to raise controversy: think of last year’s edition, when the dress of the maison Schiaparelli with golden “lungs” it was judged by someone inadequate in the Covid era.





Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli, 2021





Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier, 2016

But let’s get to the look that Bella Hadid chose to amaze at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where she was present at the screening of The Innocent by Louis Garrel.

Vintage dresses







Together with his older sister Gigi, Bella Hadid is one of the muses and friends of the Versace brand, in the person of the stylist and creative soul Donatella. “Family is always at the center of what I do, that’s why I love Bella and Gigi. They exemplify the strength between sisters and share this message with our Versace sisters all over the world” commented the famous designer on the occasion of a recent campaign with top models for protagonists.

For the eighth Montée des Marches in Cannes 2022, the dress worn by Hadid was not designed by Donatella but by Gianni Versace. It is in fact a spectacular vintage piece, coming from the collection for spring 1987. The designer, on social media, could not hold back her emotion: “My brother designed this dress for the Salomé opera at the Teatro della Scala, in Milan” wrote Donatella on Instagram, “It’s wonderful to see Bella bring him back to life with all the drama he deserves.”







The bustier dress has its strong point in the sartorial game at the waist, where drapes that close in a bow on the back add volume to the elegant creation with a small train. It seems to find a touch of the style of Audrey Hepburn in the look of Bella Hadid, certainly helped by jewels, precious drop pendants Chopard, and from the chignon, as elaborate behind, with intertwining locks, as decomposed in front, with an almost rebellious tuft. The whole is perfect.

Moreover, the most attentive observers will not have missed a brilliant detail in the smile of the supermodel, who, speaking of vintage notes, brought back a strong trend among the teenagers of the nineties / 2000s on the Cannes red carpet: the glitter on the teeth.













Bella Hadid’s presence wasn’t limited to the red carpet. A parade of stars, including also Cara Delevingne, Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey, Diane Kruger, she found herself at the exclusive dinner for the 75th anniversary of the Festival. Here, the smallest of the Hadids opted for another vintage black Versace dress, this time less sumptuous and more recent, that is, from the autumn / winter 2000/2001 collection. The main element of the creation is a deep V-neckline, which leads up to the leather belt, low at the waist, in exact line with the trends of the period.