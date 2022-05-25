Austin Butler’s traumatic experience filming the Elvis movie

the biopic of Elvis is preparing to make its arrival in theaters. It will be screened in advance Cannes Film Festivalwhere he will test the contest’s applause meter, starting his way to the next edition of the Oscar Awards.

The film directed by Baz Luhrman portrays the rise to fame of Elvis Presley in the 1950s, and the complex relationship he had with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. To bring to life the beginnings of the King of Rock and Roll, the Australian director chose the actor austin butlerwhile his manager is in charge of Tom Hanks.

Like many other productions, the film was affected by the Covid pandemic. Filming began in January 2020 and in mid-March when Hanks and his wife contracted Covid. Finally, filming resumed in September of that year and ended in March 2021.

Austin Butler put himself in the shoes of the king of Rock and Roll

Despite the relief that the making of the film had come to an end, it didn’t go all well for Austin Butler. In an interview with British GQthe actor revealed that at the end of filming he had to be hospitalized and remained in bed for more than a week. According to the magazine, Butler was diagnosed with a virus that mimics appendicitis.

“The next day I woke up at 4am in excruciating pain and was rushed to the hospital,” the 30-year-old actor said. “My body started shutting down the day after I broke up with Elvis.”

For its part, Luhrmann referred to Butler’s performance, and recalled that the young actor panicked during filming. “Look, I’ve worked with all kinds of actors and all kinds of performers. And I accept that they freak out, that’s fine. But Austin, he doesn’t freak out. He has the most polite panic I’ve ever met.”

Of course, stepping into the shoes of an icon like Elvis must not have been easy for Butler, especially knowing what would await him once the cameras were turned off and the film began to be shown on the screens of the world.

The truth is Butler acknowledged that he was able to connect emotionally with Presley. Getting even deeper into the singer’s story, the actor was surprised to learn that Elvis’s mother died when the artist was 23 years old, something that he himself experienced, since his own mother died when Austin was 23 years old. . “It was one of those things where I got goosebumps, and I was like, ‘Okay, I can connect with that,'” he said.

Those who have had the opportunity to see the film praised Butler’s performance, which not only achieved a good characterization of the singer, but also lent his voice to reinterpret some of his most famous melodies. Recently, the actress and director Riley KeoughElvis’s granddaughter praised Butler’s performance.

During his time at the Cannes Film Festival, Keough acknowledged that seeing the film was a “very emotional experience.” “I started crying within five minutes and didn’t stop,” she said, adding, “There’s a lot of family and generational trauma that started around that time for our family. I was honored that they worked so hard to really capture the essence of it. Austin loved it.” captured so beautifully,” the actress said.

Elvis’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, was another of those who gave the approval of the drama. As well as his daughter, Lisa Marie, who was very satisfied with how the film portrays between the singer and his manager.

The movie of Elvis hits theaters next June 24.

