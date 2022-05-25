Austin Butler: “You can lose track of who you really are, and that’s what happened to me when I finished the Elvis movie”

Principal photography was scheduled to begin in March 2020 in Australia, Luhrmann’s home and where he shoots most of his films. But a few days before, Tom Hanks was diagnosed with Covid and was hospitalized. Production was halted indefinitely. The producers were ready to immediately take Butler back to his home in Los Angeles, but he decided to stay, lock himself up and take advantage of that time to delve even deeper into his character.

Basically, turned his apartment into a detective’s officelike the Charlie meme, from hanging in philadelphia, when he discovers a great conspiracy through the mail. “There were pictures of Elvis everywhere, from all eras,” Butler acknowledges. “I think the film would have been very different if we had started shooting at that time.and I’m glad I had that extra time to soak up more.”

Six months later, they were finally ready to go.. the first scene with a performance that Butler had to shoot was the great special of the return of Elvis in 1968, which, fittingly enough, was done under a lot of pressure. Despite his nerves, Butler maintained his tireless optimism. “Look, I’ve worked with actors and artists of all kinds. And I understand that sometimes they get stage fright. Nothing happens,” Luhrmann told me. “But Austin never does. He has the most sensible stage fright of anyone I’ve ever met.”.

Butler was confident and managed to control his fear, but he was puzzled by his ability to work at such a high intensity for so many days and weeks without stopping, let alone for so many years in his career. I asked Hanks, always the wisest guy around, how he’s kept his sanity for so many decades. Hanks gave him some simple advice, Butler recalls: “Every day I try to read something that has nothing to do with the work I’m doing”.

That advice was a consolation. “He set me free in a way, because until then I only read things that had to do with Elvis. She only listened to Elvis. The influences of Elvis and Elvis himself and nothing else“, recognize.

Elvis will premiere at Cannes. Although the King was a typically American artist who managed to charm the world, his only international performance was in Canada. “The sad part of all this is that Elvis never got to do a world tour.”Butler explains. “A lot of people don’t realize that. It was one of the big things I really wanted to do.” Rumor has it that the reason he never crossed the pond is because Colonel Tom Parker was an undocumented immigrant who feared that he would not be able to return to the United States.

When the project ended in March 2021, Butler had given himself over to the role so much that his body rebelled. “The next day I woke up at four in the morning in excruciating pain, and was rushed to the hospital,” says Butler. He was diagnosed with a virus that mimics appendicitis and he spent a week in bed.