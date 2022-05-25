Austin Butler is Elvis Presley in new biopic trailer

the life of the famous Elvis Presleyknown as the king of rock and roll, will be adapted to the cinema by the director Baz Luhrmann and with performances by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Through digital platforms, Warner Bros Pictures released the second official trailer for Elvisa feature film that will seek to show the relationship between Tom Parker (Hanks), the singer’s agent, and the iconic performer (Butler).

The film “addresses the complex relationship between Presley and Parker over the course of more than 20 years, from Presley’s (…) ascension to unprecedented star status, while the United States undergoes enormous socio-cultural changes and loses its innocence“, they explain in a statement.

The cast of the film is complemented by EITHERlivia DeJonge, in the role of the famous wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla, and on the other hand is Helen Thomson, who plays his mother, Gladys.

The film opens next July 14 exclusively in theaters in Mexico. Being a Warner premiere, it will later arrive on the HBO Max Latin America platform.

‘Elvis’ already premiered at Cannes

It should be noted that the film did not find a better setting to be released than Cannesone of the most important film festivals in the world.

In said presentation, relatives of the famous singer were present, including Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilia Presley and the granddaughter of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’, Riley Keough, who assured that it was “very intense” to see the film.

“There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started there. It was a very intense experience,” he told the agency. AFP. “It was very emotional and I started crying within five minutes, and I didn’t stop,” he added.

Despite the discomfort of seeing his family on the big screen, Keough said it was an “honor” that the film was directed by Luhrmann: “The first movie I saw in a movie theater, when I knew I wanted to make movies was Moulin Rouge, I was 12 years old,” said Keough, referring to the famous film directed by Luhrmann and starring Nicole Kidman.

In addition, he revealed that the same family helped the filmmaker to get access to make the film and to get in touch with other people related to Presley. But he also admitted that they had no interference in what he did: “AIn the end, we’re not going to tell Baz Luhrmann how to make a movie.”

