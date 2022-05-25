Apple TV + has just released one of the most spectacular dinosaur documentaries in history, and you can watch the first episode for free | Entertainment

Apple TV + premieres a rather atypical series: a dinosaur documentary, with the support of the BBC and the legendary presenter David Attenborough.

Much has changed since Steven Spielberg terrified us all with the classic Jurassic Park (1993). Also, since the first dinosaur documentary realistic made with computer graphics, Walking with Dinosaurs (1999), left us speechless.

Now we know much more about dinosaurs, their customs, their evolution, and their habitat. They are no longer the “terrible lizards” that their name says (that’s what dinosaur means in Greek), but some of them are the ancestors of birds.

Prehistoric Planet is the new BBC and Apple TV dinosaur documentary+ that comes to update us on the latest discoveries about these incredible animals. And it does it in a big way, marveling at the most realistic computer-recreated dinosaurs we’ve ever seen. See for yourself in this trailer:

prehistoric planet is a five-episode series produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, creator of other mythical documentaries such as Planet Earth or Green Planet, and produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton.

Each chapter is dedicated to a different habitat, showing the animals that lived 66 million years ago, in the middle of the Cretaceous: “Coasts”, “Deserts”, “Freshwater”, “Icy Worlds” and “Forests”.

That he BBC documentary crew is behind the series is already a guarantee, not to mention its mythical presenter, that legend called David Attenboroughwho at 96 years old continues to transmit his passion for Nature with the same force with which he began making documentaries almost 50 years ago.

And for those who like dubbing, don’t worry, because we also have your most usual voice actor, José María del Río.

The icing on the cake is the excellent soundtrack of another myth, hans zimmerwhich is everywhere lately: we’ve heard it in Dune, No Time to Die or the recent Top Gun Maverick.

To recreate the amazing photorealistic dinosaurs, Apple TV+ has turned to MPCthe company that created the live-action versions of The Jungle Book and The Lion King,

prehistoric planet It is an atypical dinosaur documentary, because here you will see them in habitats and behaviors very different from those we see in the movies. Tyrannosaurus Rex swimming and becoming prey, mosasaurids fighting for territory, the birth of the largest baby in history… We don’t want to reveal more!

If you want more information about this magnificent documentary series, don’t miss the review of our colleague Raquel Hernández at HobbyConsolas.com.

prehistoric planet It has already premiered exclusively on AppleTV +, and best of all is that you can enjoy the first episode completely free. Simply install the Apple TV+ app on your device, and voila…