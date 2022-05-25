Apple +: Josh Lucas to star opposite Kristen Wiig in Apple Studios’ comedy series “Mrs. American Pie”

AppleTV+ announced today that Josh Lucas (“Yellowstone,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Forever Purge”) will star opposite Kristen Wiig in “Mrs. American Pie,” a new 10-episode Apple Original comedy from creator Abe Sylvia (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Dead to Me”) and director Tate Taylor (“Breaking News in Yuba County,” “The Help”), with Academy Award winner Laura Dern executive producing and eyeing a key role . Lucas joins a growing castwhich also includes BAFTA and seven-time Emmy Award winners Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Tate Taylor, “Mrs. American Pie” is a story about wonderfully impossible people, following Maxine Simmons’ (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine tries to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Mrs. American Pie” asks the same questions that still puzzle us today: “Who sits at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” “What are you going to sacrifice to get there?” Set during the explosive era of the early 1970s, “Mrs. American Pie” is a testament to every outsider fighting for a chance at superficial greatness.

Lucas will play “Douglas”, Maxine’s husband.

Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, the project was developed and will be produced by Dern and his producing partner Jayme Lemons, under their Jaywalker Pictures banner (“If Anything Happens I Love You,” Academy Award-winning animated short, “The Way I See It,” Emmy-nominated documentary). The novel was purchased through a first-look deal with Boat Rocker, and Katie O’Connell Marsh is an executive producer for Boat Rocker.

Coming from Apple Studios, “Mrs. American Pie” is written, produced and directed by Sylvia, and directed and produced by Taylor. Taylor and John Norris serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner.

Bibb can next be seen starring in “God’s Favorite Idiot” opposite Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, as well as the Lionsgate film “About My Father” opposite Robert DeNiro and Sebastian Maniscalco. Last year he starred in “Jupiter’s Legacy” alongside Josh Duhamel. Other notable credits include: “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2,” “Talladega Nights,” Darren Star’s “GCB” and Ryan Murphy’s “Popular.”

“Mrs. American Pie” joins an expanding lineup of highly anticipated Apple Original series developed and produced by Apple Studios, including “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new limited series based on the heartwarming novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback; “Masters of the Air,” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Surface,” a new psychological thriller from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; “High Desert,” a comedy series starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce with director Ben Stiller; and “City on Fire,” a new drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name, written and produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.