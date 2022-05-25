Another beloved character from the original series returns to the reboot that Netflix is ​​preparing

Among the series that prepare their return, ‘That wonderful 90’, reboot of ‘That wonderful 70’ is one of the best looking. With much of the original cast already confirmed, another character was recently announced to return for the Netflix series.

nostalgia in vein

Tommy Chong has confirmed that will reprise his role as LeoHyde’s hippie boss (Danny Masterson).





“They called me and I did what I had to do. They never gave me instructions so I don’t know if I’m supposed to talk about it or not. I really don’t give a shit about telling you the truth. I’m a loudmouth. I have that fame… I’ll be back like Leo”

The character first appeared in the second season and was recurring until the fourth. We lost track of him in the fifth but he came back in the seventh until the end of the series.

Chong will join the other familiar faces from ‘That ’70s Show’: Kurtwood Smith Y Debra Jo Rupp (which will be regular characters) and Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon Y Wilder Valderrama (which are probably special collaborations).

The first season of ‘That ’90s Show’, whose protagonist is the daughter of Eric’s character (Topher Grace), began shooting in February and will have 10 chaptersAlthough there are no confirmed release dates yet.