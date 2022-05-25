Anne Hathaway teaches how to combine blouses and jeans to 30+ in summer

The wardrobe of Anne Hathaway She has the key garments that always give her that title of best dressed. What is the reason? Her choices are completely timeless and with a high dose of elegance. Just as it was witnessed at Cannes 2022, because after closing those stylistic days, we are left with totally memorable images, where the jeans They were protagonists.

American actress, Anne Hathaway, stands out for her sumptuous outfits on the red carpet, but, without a doubt, it is her daily appearances that capture more than a sigh. When we approach the age of 40, the taste begins to transform a bit, the sophistication and comfort they become the main features, and the trends only show up once in a while. However, to be the most distinguished, it will suffice to go to two pieces: jeans and blouses. and in style Hathaway We will teach you how to wear them.

How to combine blouses with jeans like Anne Hathaway?

In a casual chic key

Anne Hathaway declares that white shirts are the perfect ally to wear flared jeans. Jacopo Raul

The most romantic do wear jeansand to confirm it we will rely on the airport look of Anne Hathaway. She bet on some baggy jeans, a basic of the season that will release style in high temperatures. To give it that casual effect, he combined a traditional button down shirt, and recreated a chic aesthetic with thin strappy neon sandals and a crochet bucket hat.

In a ladylike key