Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, revolutionizes the networks with a new dance video

Shiloh new Jolie-Pitt is the first biological daughter of the famous actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and of that there are no doubts, since in his face he inherits the beauty of both. Since his birth on May 27, 2006 in Namibia, Shiloh It has appeared in all communication portals, attracting attention with its style changes.

The young woman, who is about to turn 16 years old, has caused a stir on different occasions for her looks and her physical appearance. Since I was a child, Shiloh she wanted to “be a boy”, so her mother always supported her since it seemed healthy for her to experiment with her gender. “There is nothing more attractive, you could even say charming, than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions”, express Angeline.

