Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, revolutionizes the networks with a new dance video

Shiloh new Jolie-Pitt is the first biological daughter of the famous actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and of that there are no doubts, since in his face he inherits the beauty of both. Since his birth on May 27, 2006 in Namibia, Shiloh It has appeared in all communication portals, attracting attention with its style changes.

The young woman, who is about to turn 16 years old, has caused a stir on different occasions for her looks and her physical appearance. Since I was a child, Shiloh she wanted to “be a boy”, so her mother always supported her since it seemed healthy for her to experiment with her gender. “There is nothing more attractive, you could even say charming, than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions”, express Angeline.

Over the years, Shiloh was changing remarkably. One of the last times she was seen in public was at the Premiere of Eternals, a film in which she starred. Angeline. On the red carpet, the family of Jolie posed for the cameras and, without a doubt, her firstborn was one of the highlights, wearing a luxurious Dior dress that her mother had previously worn, and looking taller than ever.

Shiloh’s run

Shiloh he is mainly dedicated to the study but, while growing up, he also participated in some movies and television series. Brad Pitt’s daughter debuted as a baby in the television series titled “VH1: All Access” in 2006. Later, Shiloh made her red carpet debut at the “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2015“.

It was in 2016 that the young promise lent his voice to “Kung Fu Panda 3”, for the role of Shuai Shuai (baby panda). In that film, she participated with his mother who provided the voice for Tigress. Besides, Shiloh he also had a cameo in his father’s film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). A) Yes, Shiloh He has been part of great productions and presents acting opportunities for his future. However, she has a passion for another art.

Shiloh surprises with her talent on the dance floor

A year ago, Shiloh study hip hop in dance academies. That is the reason why, from time to time, videos circulate on the platform of TikTokin which the young artist appears dancing with great passion and energy.

Recently, it has been done viral a video of the ex’s daughterBrangelina”, dancing to Lizzo’s new song, called “About Damn Time”. Shiloh appears at choreographer Hamilton Evans’ dance academy, “Millennium Dance Complex”, dancing with two other companions. The video He got millions of views in a few minutes and you can read the most positive comments, applauding the young woman’s steps.