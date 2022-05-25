Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara reappear on a red carpet

Date for two! And what better if it is between mother and daughter… Angelina Jolie was accompanied by her daughter Zahara to Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event, which took place last Thursday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Both paraded down the red carpet and were seen beautiful; each one with her particular style.

©GettyImages Mother and daughter looked spectacular at the event of Variety

For the occasion, Jolie wore a long-sleeved, high-neck pleated floor-length dress in brown silk. As for her look, the Girl, Interrupted actress was shown with a smoky eyes smooth, radiant skin with a little lipstick red on the lips. The artist wore her hair in soft waves.

©GettyImages Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara at an event in Beverly Hills last Thursday

The teenage daughter of the actress, whom she shares with Brad Pitt, was sophisticated in an all-white look, made up of a three-quarter-sleeved blouse and high-waisted pants with a thick buckled belt and some sneakers matching With the best of their smiles, mother and daughter graciously posed for the eagerly awaiting photographers on the red carpet.