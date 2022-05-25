Ángel Romero opens the doors to the renewal of his contract

Blue Cross felt on his chin the drop of Bryan Angle at the end of Clausura 2022. Despite the fact that the Ecuadorian striker was criticized by a large part of the fans, the truth is that ‘Cuco’ contributed a goal -or danger- in a team in which the celebrations came in a trickle in the last leg of the competition.

In that scenario, It was Ángel Romero who took the witness of the light blue offensive and carried the weight in attack. Despite the fact that his numbers reflect a single goal in his first tournament with the La Maquina shirt, the truth is that Cruz Azul’s best chances were born from his feet in recent months.

Hence, a certain sector of the fans looked suspiciously at the Guarani’s contract, which ends next December and there have been no approaches for its renewal yet. Nevertheless, The one born in Asunción has calmed the waters and declared in his native country that Cruz Azul will have priority when choosing your next destination.

“In the last games playing with the 9 I felt more comfortable at Cruz Azul. I quite liked the Mexican league and what the club is. I have a contract with Cruz Azul until December, if they want to renew we have time to talk. After my vacation we will surely talk”the striker confessed for the Paraguayan radio program Fútbol a lo Grande.

The Boca thing was a ‘bluff’

When different local media spoke of the possibility of his arrival at La Noria, there were many reports that Boca Juniors would interfere in the negotiations, something that the player himself denied. “In January I spoke with the people of Boca, it was not as it was said, they only asked me about my situation and an official offer did not arrive.“, he remarked.

