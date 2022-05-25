Amber Heard reveals that she has not complied with the donations and assures that it is due to the lawsuit of Johnny Depp

Although we had a few days off to clear ourselves of all the legal mess between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, this week the activities are resumed and with it new truths come to light. The public is quite unsettled, with many siding with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, and with others supporting the protagonist of Aquaman – 73% in what they consider a long smear campaign. There are still many details to be analyzed, but one of the most talked about points is about the donations that the interpreter promised to make as part of her divorce and that she now admits not having fulfilled.

If the relationship between Heard and Depp always gave a lot to talk about, their divorce was a sensation in Hollywood. Between accusations of abuse, cheating and restraining orders, the couple took a long time to find a middle ground to sign the papers that legally separated them. The actress had publicly said that she would use the divorce money to support a children’s hospital and the ACLU, an organization that fights for civil liberties, so the actor decided to put that as an important part of her agreement. Whether or not Heard donated this money is one of the most important facts of the trial, because for many it is proof that she had no intention of keeping that promise and all she wanted was Depp’s money. However, for others it is an important portrait of what victims of abuse who are left without resources must go through.

It must be clarified that it is not the first instance where this delivery of money has come to light. During Depp’s trial against The Sun was also key and at that time Amber Heard He assured that he had made the corresponding donations as they had set. The thing is that in this new trial for defamation, the actress now explains that she has not been able to make the payment to the institutions because of the legal process itself that makes her spend her money almost as soon as she gets it.

Depp had already accused Heard of not complying with what was said, but during the trial against The Sun it was clarified that although she had not made the full payment, she had given certain sums and the agreement was to complete the donation in the next ten years. Thus, it can be said that the actress did not make the full donation, but she does not fall into a legal fault for the details of the deal.

TheDailyMail now reports that during his most recent appearance in court, Amber Heard revealed that, indeed, he did not make the promised donation of US$3.5 million to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), but he also clarified that it is because the actions of Johnny Depp they are not allowed. In Heard’s words:

[No pude hacer la donación completa] because Johnny sued me for $50 million in March 2019.

I have every intention of honoring all my promises. I would love for him to stop suing me so I could do it.

The same medium shared a video from 2018 where Amber Heard She is being interviewed about their separation and assures that she was never interested in Depp’s money, there she also commented that she no longer had the US$7 million from the divorce because she had given it to a children’s hospital in Los Angeles and to the ACLU.

The trial is originally for defamation, since Johnny Depp claims that a column written by Heard about being a victim of abuse turned everyone against her and prevented her from continuing to work in Hollywood; however, the public circus has served a great deal even if the actor loses. The general public has sided with him and many expect him to win, but beyond that, he is already landing major roles and one of his movies will be looking for buyers at the next Cannes edition. For his part, Amber Heard He assures that the legal problems have already weakened his Mera character in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and that he is under constant attack on social networks and the media, in what some take as proof of the sexism that stands out more when accused. to a figure much loved by all.

