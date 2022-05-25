Amber Heard : Makeup Company Discredits Aggression Version – People – Culture

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been highly mediatic, so much so, that a makeup TikTok account argued against something Heard’s lawyers had secured days earlier in court.

During the trial that began in April 2022, heard’s lawyers claimed that the actress used the ‘Milani Conceal Perfect All In One Correcting Kit’ – a makeup kit with concealers – to cover signs of physical abuse by Depp while they were still together. This would place the claim between the years of 2014 and 2016.

To refute comments that they had not seen Heard with signs of domestic violence, the actress’s lawyer said: “This is what Amber carried in her bag during her entire relationship with Johnny Depp” and showed the aforementioned concealer kit to the audience.

However, ‘Milani Cosmetics’, the manufacturer of the kit, published a TikTok where he assures that this product, which Heard’s lawyers claimed he used more than once, had its launch in December 2017. According to this, that corrector would not exist on the dates that Heard’s lawyers assure that she used it to cover the alleged bruises.

The video was published by the official account of the makeup company and at the moment it already has more than 4 million views accompanied by several comments from people who congratulate the company for its clarification and who also support Depp.

Remember that the trial takes place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States, after the Depp sues Heard for defamationwhen in 2018 he wrote an article in the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ about his experience with abuse and domestic violence.

