Amanda Seyfried is an example of style in an embroidered brown velvet tailored suit – New Woman

has conquered Hollywood with his impeccable acting work in successful films such as Mama Mia! (2008), dear john (2010), Les Miserables (2012) and Mank (2020), but amanda seyfried She is not only a talented and dedicated actress, but also a style inspiration.

Whether on the stunning red carpet, an exclusive event or a casual outing around town, the Oscar nominee always dazzles in successful elegant, ethereal and bold outfits that enhance its unquestionable natural beauty.

He did so last Thursday, February 10, when attending an intimate dinner at the luxurious restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, in New York, in a look modern, sophisticated and daring with which she not only looked beautiful and powerful, but also reaffirmed herself as a fashion muse.

Amanda Seyfried in power suit velvet conquers the Big Apple

During the night of Thursday, the 36-year-old interpreter turned heads at the party in celebration of the start of New York Fashion Week looking fantastic in an elegant tailored suit signed by Oscar de la Renta.

Since her arrival at the event, where she served as host alongside Saks president Marc Metrick, Seyfried has been the center of attention in the power suit ready-made in copper velvet embroidered with a pattern of gold eyelets in the shape of a flower.

The ensemble that the singer also wore was made up of a single-breasted blazer, notch lapels, front pockets and a deep v-neckline. As well as high-waisted pants and slightly flared boot.

Under the guidance of her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, the mother of two wore this update on classic suits with a black bra. He also elevated the striking styling with a pair of pointed toe stiletto pumps made of black suede.

As for accessories, the protagonist of Letters to Juliet opted for delicate pieces of jewelry in gold and a pink velvet bag with braided handles to carry your date night essentials in style.

Finally, the luminaire finished this memorable stylistic proposal with a distinguished beauty lookwearing her blonde hair gathered in a sophisticated ponytail and soft makeup that highlighted the beauty of her lush face.

In this way, dressed in her original tailored suit, amanda seyfried not only wasted grace and security. Furthermore, she revalidated his title as prescriber fashion and secured his place among the select group of best-dressed stars in the movie mecca.