Amal Clooney wears a floral dress to accompany Prince Charles at the Prince’s Trust Awards

Amal Clooney looks red hot in bold floral prints.

Hollywood royalty met royal royalty in London last night as the human rights lawyer joined Prince Charles to present an award on behalf of his charity, The Prince’s Trust, and of course, she looked absolutely stunning while doing so.

Wearing a strapless white dress with a red floral print, Clooney lit up a rainy red carpet for the 18th annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of young people who have made a positive impact on the world.

She added white heels and a matching clutch bag along with a short white manicure, dangling silver earrings, and a loose, wavy hairstyle.

Prince Charles greeted Clooney at the event, which will be broadcast for the first time in the UK on Thursday. Getty Images

Husband George Clooney was busy directing his new movie, “The Boys in the Boat,” but the superstar lawyer coordinated with her mom for the big night, with Baria Alamuddin looking festive in an all-white look that includes a gold-embellished blouse. feathers and an impeccable dress. pants.

The 44-year-old, who recently headed to New York to speak in front of the United Nations about war crimes in Ukraine, wasn’t there just to walk the red carpet.

Clooney’s mother, who was seen with her several times in New York last month, accompanied her to the awards ceremony. Wire Image

She has her own Prince’s Trust honor to hand out each year and took to the stage with Prince Charles to present the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award to Pakistani woman Tanzila Khan.

The author and activist founded Girlythings.pk, which delivers menstrual hygiene kits to women in need, and Khan is also an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities in her country.

Clooney’s award was announced in 2019, and at the time, she released a statement saying she was “honored to have been invited by Prince’s Trust International to participate in this global initiative celebrating young women who are change makers.” in their communities.”

Clooney joined Prince Charles in presenting his Women’s Empowerment Award to Tanzila Khan. Getty Images

The winner is personally chosen by the attorney each year, calling it “a privilege to be able to participate in a project that will bring attention to incredible young women who are the future leaders of our world.”

This isn’t the first time Clooney has rubbed shoulders with royalty; Along with her involvement with Prince Charles’s charity, she joined her husband George in attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

The Clooneys made a striking couple when they attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, with Amal dressed in Stella McCartney. Getty Images

Public appearances are rare for the brunette, but last month she treated us to several standout looks while she was in New York. Whether in a silver top and sparkly jeans or a sexy sheer red dress, the mother-of-two wowed in a variety of business and leisure outfits.

