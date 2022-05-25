Amal Clooney shows that wearing flowers in spring is still a success

The editor of The Devil Wears Prada movie, Miranda Priestly, sarcastically said that flowers in spring are groundbreaking, but the latest look of amal clooney proves that corsages really are a seasonal hit. The cheerful flowers that decorated the dress of George Clooney’s wife at the Prince’s Trust Awards in London they were delightfully lively. It is true that they were not innovative, but they did attract attention.

How to wear a floral dress like Amal Clooney

Lawyer and human rights activist She walked the red carpet with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, in a strapless, cinched-in-the-waist floral column dress. She paired it with simple white heels, reminiscent of the elegant models she wears for work, and were left in full view thanks to the sophisticated length of her dress, just down to her ankles. Clooney completed the look with a delicate clutch bag, also in white.

Amal Clooney knows how to turn up the glam when it counts. Getty Images

The outfit of spring airs, but also summer, was more discreet than the glamor that we have seen in recent days on the Croisette during the Cannes Film Festival (just look at the spectacular vintage Versace dress that Bella Hadid wore to the premiere of the film L’Innocent), but exuded elegance.

Amal Clooney’s impeccable style on the red carpet and on the street

Of course, amal clooney knows how to turn up the glam when needed. Last year, she attended the London Film Festival in a stunning sequined and feathered gown from English brand, 16Arlington.