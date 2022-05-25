Always yes? “Bad Boys 4” still stands with Will Smith as the protagonist

the slap of Will Smith Chris Rock at the last Oscars 2022 gala has brought severe consequences to the actor since then, leaving several of the projects he had in progress up in the air. However, it seems that not everything is bad news for the interpreter, since the fourth installment of Bad Boys, which was initially on hold, apparently continues to see the actor as one of its protagonists.

It was Tom Rothman, president of Sony Pictures, who in a recent interview with Deadline confirmed that bad boys 4 not only has it not been cancelled, but it is still going ahead: “No. That is wrong. This film has been in development and still is.”

“There was no brake to step on because the car was not running,” he continued, thus denying that Smith’s incident with Rock has paralyzed the production of the film.

“I believe that his apologies and his repentance are authentic, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption,” concluded Rothman bluntly, for whom the actor lived a moment in which I was overwhelmed.

Something that seems to be in line with what Michael Bay, the director of the first two installments of the saga and executive producer of the third, titled Bad Boys for life, recently declared about Smith, assuring that he would not hesitate to work with him again. “Absolutely, 100%. He is a very balanced guy, ”Bay told Entertainment Weekly.

With information from De10.Mx

