A Minecraft player has been traveling within the game for 11 years

Another amazing feat by a Minecraft user.

In recent years we have been able to learn of incredible feats achieved by Minecraft players, the most common being the construction of incredible recreations of real buildings or other works of fiction, such as when we learned of that user who had to recreate an Elden Ring location inside of Minecraft. Likewise, we have also known of other types of feats, which are usually related to redstone, one of the most difficult elements to use within this title. We can highlight in this case the recent case of the user who created a playable version of Flappy Bird in Minecraft.

All these feats have something in common, and that is that it takes a lot of time to carry them out, but neither is entirely based on repetition or watching time pass. Now we have learned of a user who has achieved another feat, but this time it is related solely to his tenacity and patience.

The end of the world is close

I think that all Minecraft players have heard about the supposed end of their worlds, and for a long time it was a kind of popular theory that you fell into the void or similar topics, until a capture of a user who managed to reach. This end of the world seemed to be totally broken, with a completely abnormal generation of blocks and several errors in that area, something that was corrected in later versions.

The funny thing is that a user decided to check this out for himself, spending an incalculable number of hours trying to reach the end of the Minecraft world. Specific, we are talking about the youtuber known as “KurtJMac”, who decided 11 years ago to start a series of videos on his YouTube channel in which he would try to reach the end of his world. He is currently approximately 60% of completing his journey to the end, and taking into account the time he has spent with his target in his sights we can expect this one to get done in another 11 years or morebut we will be attentive in case at some point you find a way to lighten the pace and therefore complete your objective in record time.

