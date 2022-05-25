£ 50m release clause slapped on target by 15-year-old Man Utd who idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo

Ads

Manchester United goal Endrick Felipe was slapped with a £ 50m release clause after signing a three-year deal with Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The 15-year-old phenom signed his first professional contract this week, extending his tenure at the boys’ club until July 2025. And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Palmeiras have wisely inserted a £ 50m release clause into the club. his contract following the request of one of the most popular young people in the world.

This is a blow to Premier League giants United, Liverpool and Manchester City, who had expressed interest in signing the Brazilian starlet. Endrick’s outrage means the striker will not yet be able to join his self-confessed idol Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

English clubs were hoping that Endrick could be bought for a small fee and transferred to their youth academies. But Palmeiras was able to keep his talent by quickly upgrading it to a pro contract.

Gabriel Jesus, who was signed by Palmeiras from City in 2017, was similarly promoted to a professional contract when he came of age. That meant the Brazilian club were able to secure £ 30m plus add-ons for him when the Premier League champions finally knocked in 2017.

Do you think Endrick made the right decision by staying in Brazil? Let us know in the comments section.



(Image: SIPA USA / PA images)



(Image: REUTERS)



Endrick has taken Brazilian football by storm, scoring 165 goals in 169 youth games since joining Palmeiras at the age of 11. His style has been compared to Vinicius Jr, who was discovered while playing for the Brazilian team of Flamengo.

Vinicius remains the most expensive buy out of the Brazilian league with Real Madrid paying £ 40m for him in 2018. Endrick hopes for a similar rise if he ultimately decides to leave his home country for football. European, while Liverpool, City and United should keep tabs on his progress.