5 PHOTOS of Chris Hemsworth that show his RADICAL physical change before being Thor

The actor Chris Hemsworth is on everyone’s lips after his spectacular physical change for the tape’Thor: Love and Thunder’, but with these 5 photos you will notice the radical turn that his life took before and after playing the god of thunder in six films for Marvel, which makes him one of the wealthiest actors in the industry and who has the greatest affinity with the public, learn more about the actor in this text .

After seeing these 5 photos you will be more than ready to see the premiere of the new tape of Chris Hemsworth What Thor which could be the last time we see the actor play this iconic character for our generation.

From Australia to the world

On August 11, 1983, the city of Melbourne in Australia saw the actor born. Chris Hermsworththe man who 29 years later would give life to one of the most beloved superheroes in the film industry, although at that time he did not know it nor did he know the radical change who would give his life.

With his 1.90 height and a physical The privileged Australian easily found a place in the modeling agencies of his country, but he had a much bigger dream on his hands that he would soon reveal.

Start in acting

Chris Hemsworth He made his high-profile acting debut for director George Kirk in the 2009 sci-fi adventure film “Star Trek.” The film failed to break even and the role of Chris is little remembered.

With his arrival in the United States, changes began in his physicalFar away was that skinny young man from Melbourne and now he was living the American dream with all the earmarks of a Californian boy hungry to eat the world.

The Mighty Thor

In 2011 his life gave the radical change definitive when Marvel Studios announced him as the one chosen to interpret Thor, the god of thunder in the comic book adaptation for the big screen. In this tape she shared credits with Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston and Natalie Portman.

Chris Hemsworth had to take his physical to the limit to become the god of thunder but, once he achieved it, there was no doubt that his choice for the character was correct and that it will be difficult to see a character who achieves such an affinity with the public and who is capable of to raise his mighty hammer.

His career goes up like foam

From becoming a complete unknown in 2009, by 2020 he was already one of the most recognized artists in the industry and with a large profit margin, which put Chris Hemsworth On top of the world, the Australian actor is now quite a brand and Marvel did not miss the opportunity.

For ‘Avengers: End Game’ they made Chris have a radical change in his appearance to play Thoralthough technology and a special suit were used to make the god of thunder look ‘fat’, the actor underwent a rigorous diet with a lot of protein, carbohydrates among other things, to gain weight and achieve the physical that we could see on the tape.

The God of thunder

In this 2022 it seems that Chris Hemsworth comes to recover the throne of the sexiest man in the world, for this he underwent a powerful exercise routine accompanied by a diet that allowed him to recover the appearance of Thorone of the most powerful Marvel super heroes and who will be premiering his new film in July.

The radical physical change from Chris Hermsworth It is evident in each of the photos, the actor usually shows his routines on Instagram where he has more than 54 million followers and makes him a celebrity in the world of weights because achieving the body of a God is not for everyone.