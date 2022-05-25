11 great actors proud to be geeks

We are used to actors being worshiped by the geek community, but there are not a few who are part of that same community. Here are 12 actors and actresses who proudly enjoy and share their geek hobbies.

Vin Diesel





Vin Diesel (“Riddick”), is a passionate about the role-playing game ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ since adolescence. In fact, he broadcast a game online as part of the promotion of his movie ‘The Last Witch Hunter’. he is also unconditional Tolkien faneven put a wink in ‘xXx’, in which his character has a tattoo where he says Melkor (villain of ‘The Silmarilion’).

Megan fox





Megan Fox (‘Transformers’) is another big fan of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, as well as ‘The ninja turtles’ (of which he could get to star in his own live action: ‘Ninja Turtles’ and the sequel), ‘Star Wars’ Y ‘Sailor Moon’. Is considered gamer and comics lover‘X-Men’ and ‘Witchblade’ stand out as their favorites.

Daniel Radcliffe





To Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter”) he loves ‘Star Wars’ and all his world. He says that he was a latecomer to the saga (2014, no more, no less) but has since devoured every movie in the franchise. He was even able to fulfill his dream and visit the set during the filming of ‘The Force Awakens’, where he met his idol Harrison Ford.

margot robbie





Margot Robbie (“Suicide Squad”), in addition to unconditional fan of Harley Quinn comicsis a passionate about ‘Harry Potter’ and the entire ‘Wizarding World’ of JK Rowling. She even tells the anecdote that, as a child, I wanted to have a British accent and wear glassesdespite not needing them to look like the character.

Rosario Dawson





Rosario Dawson (“The Mandalorian”) is a declared cosplayera regular at Comic-Con. he loves video gamesespecially ‘The last of us’, and ‘Star Trek’: both the original series and ‘The Next Generation’ (he even knows a bit of Klingon!). Also has created his own comic book miniseries titled ‘Occult Crimes Taskforce’.

simon pegg





Simon Pegg (‘Star Trek’) is passionate about both this saga (in which, in addition to acting, wrote the script for the third installment: ‘Star Trek: Beyond’) and of ‘Star Wars’ (where he also acted, in the role of Unkar Plutt in ‘The Last Jedi’). He loves sci-fi movies in general and in his autobiography, ‘Nerd Do Well’has shared many geek anecdotes.

Nicolas Cage





The geek fame of Nicolas Cage (‘Kick-Ass’) is well known, whose stage name is a nod to Luke Cage (His real name is Nicolas Coppola and he is, in fact, the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola). Staunch fan of comics, named his son Kal-El (Superman’s birth name) and has created his own comic with another son. He is also famous for being a great buyer and seller of comicshighlighting the sale of the comic with the first appearance of Superman for 2.6 million dollars.

oscar isaac





Oscar Isaac (‘Star Wars’) is another lover of the saga. ‘Return of the Jedi’ was the first movie he saw in theaters and it became his favorite, although he admits that ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ is better. She is regular ‘Street Fighter’ player and comic book reader, being ‘X Men’, ‘Spawn’ Y ‘X-Factor’ some of your favourites.

Rashida Jones





Rashida Jones (‘Parks and Recreation’) has considered herself a nerd since she was little. She is a passionate about technology and video gamesespecially from ‘Call of Duty’. Also made his own comic, ‘Frenemy of the State’ (which part of the premise: what if Paris Hilton was actually an undercover agent?) and is one of the writers of ‘Toy Story 4’.

robin-williams





The late Robin Williams (“Jumanji”) was a video game lover (his daughter is named Zelda after ‘The Legend of Zelda’) and board games. Among his favorites were ‘Call of Duty’, ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and ‘Warhammer 40K’. Besides, it was follower of Isaac Asimov’s booksthe sagas ‘Star Wars’ Y ‘Star Trek’ and anime like ‘Cowboy Bebop’.

henry cavill





Henry Cavill (‘Man of Steel’) He considers himself a gamer and fan of computers in general (he has shared several videos in which he is seen building a computer from scratch). Another of his hobbies is paint your own figures from ‘Warhammer 40K’.