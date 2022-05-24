Zendaya on Time’s list of influential people 2022

“To me Zendaya is a thousand years old.” Thus begins the presentation of the actress signed by the award-winning director Denis Villeneuve on Time. The well-known American magazine has included the actress among the 100 Most Influential People This Year, also dedicating one of the five world covers to her. In the company of Mary J. Blige, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, Simu Liu and Apple CEO Tim Cook, she posed in Valentino dresses for shots that will mark his career.

Zendya’s successes in 2022

The name of Zendaya, in 2022, was on everyone’s lips. Especially for the movies he starred in, embodying extremely different characters with great credibility. We have seen it alongside promising actors as much as she, like Timothée Chalamet in Dunes And Tom Holland (later became her boyfriend) in Spider-Man. On the big screen in Malcolm & Marie’s Sam Levinson. And on the small screen with Euphoria, the HBO hit that won her an Emmy Award.

Activist, feminist and cultural icon

Villeneuve continues his praise by defining Zendaya “A cultural icon in the making. A person guided by pure inspiration, empathy and respect for his profession. That he uses authenticity as a new superpower. ” The star born on the Disney sets has become a successful example in the industry. Struggling for women’s rights on the sets (and beyond), dreams of strong roles for all actresses, who have their own voice within the screenplay. Even going so far as to reuse films where her presence was secondary. At just 25 years old, and with 141 million followers on Instagram, inspires the younger generation with a constant fight against gender disparities, prejudices and stereotypes. “It seems fearless. Her roots run deep and I love the fact that she still laughs like a child. Zendaya is the future“.

His role in the fashion world

In addition to the cinema, they also made people talk about themselves the looks of Zendaya. Incredibly glamorous and always a step ahead of trends, her involvement in the world of fashion has consolidated more and more. You have worked with brands of the caliber of Lancôme and Bulgarians. And it is the face of Valentinochosen by the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for i values ​​of inclusiveness and equality that they both share and that she personifies. Flanked by the most famous celebrity stylist, Law RoachZendaya has quickly become one of the most beloved stars of the Red Carpet.

Among his most memorable outfits we certainly find that of Oscar 2022, with white cropped shirt and long skirt with silver sequin train. And those of Spider-Man premiere, with which Zendaya launched the trend of combining her Red Carpet look with the film in promotion. With ragnatele of Swarovski, references to the characters of the film and black and red dresses. And then the vintage Valentino dress with black and white stripes worn at the preview of Euphoria. And all of those street-style that alternate items from the male wardrobe with hyper feminine silhouettes.

Browse the gallery with all the looks, from Red Crapet and street style, the most beautiful ever.

