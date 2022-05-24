Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in the Bulgari commercial shot by Sorrentino (video)

It has the face of Zendaya And Anne Hathaway and the hand of Paolo Sorrentino the new 2022 brand campaign by Bulgarians by title “Unexpected Wonders”, Launched in the last few hours by a first promotional video that has already garnered a wide acclaim.

The two actresses were directed by the Oscar-winning director last February in Rome in a video shot in the rooms of a sumptuous building with a breathtaking view of the capital.

The campaign, as the title suggests, unfolds as a journey to discover some of Bulgari’s iconic creations, with an invitation “to appreciate simple things because even the ordinary can be extraordinary”.

Zendaya And Anne Hathaway they are two of the five world ambassadors of the renowned Italian jewelery and watchmaking Maison. Along with them, there are also the Chinese actress Shu Qithe Thai singer Lalisa and the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Here you can enjoy the video directed by Paolo Sorrentino: