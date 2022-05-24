X Factor 2022: Rkomi in the jury, but the conductor is still missing. Indeed, the presenter

X Factor is broadcast on SkyUno

The return of Fedez behind the jury table of X Factor was, rightly, communicated with great fanfare, as the arrival of Ambra Angiolini, for the first time in a talent show of this kind, but already charged for adventure. Of Dargen D’Amicoa close friend of Fedez, officially announced a little while ago. Never like this year Sky managed to avoid leaks, but we of TvZoom we found that the fourth judge will be Rkomi.

The Milanese singer, born in 1994, has just returned from his first Sanremo Festival and for a year full of satisfactions musically. The leap into a shop window like that of X Factor can only increase its popularity. Then you will have to understand the balance at the table, considering that a “common” between Fedez And Dargen it would be natural.

Conduction

The last knot to be solved, at this point, remains that of conduction. We from TvZoom we have found that there will almost certainly be a woman at the helm of the broadcast. After The Golden Decade of Alessandro Cattelan and the experiment of Ludovico Tersigni last year, a Sky this time they would like to focus on a female presence. We found that they have been contacted in the past few months Aurora Ramazzotti, Matilda De Angelis, Paola Di Benedetto and Elodiebut for one reason or another none of these has met with the approval of pay TV and Fremantleproduction company of the program and licensee of the format.

So who will be conducting the 2022 edition, which according to some could be the last? Without having any kind of confirmation, we could focus on two eligible names: Victoria Cabello And Francesca Michielin. The first, who in the past was on the jury and therefore knows the program well, is on the rise after the victory in the first edition of Beijing Express license plate Skypaired with Paride Vitale: the Pazzeschi. The singer, on the other hand, is a veteran of the experience of Sky Naturethe green operation on which the Comcast has focused heavily as a founding value of the company. In addition, the Michielin won X Factor 5the first edition broadcast on SkyUnoand we could easily insert her into the clan Fedez, so he would play at home. Now there is very little time left for the start of the auditions around Italy, scheduled for June 4: the last piece of X Factor 2022. Stay tuned!

@AndreaAAmato

(In the picture Rkomi)