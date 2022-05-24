WWE Crown Jewel could coincide with an AEW PPV

Last night on RAW, WWE officially announced a new edition of the Premium Live Event Crown Jewel for next Saturday, November 5 in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, it seems that WWE might not be the only one to hold a big event that day, and Wrestling Observer journalist Dave Meltzer has spoken on his latest radio show about the possibility that AEW also performs the PPV Full Gear on November 5. These were his words:

“Crown Jewel is November 5. That’s the weekend that AEW Full Gear would take place normallyeven though it’s Saturday. But, again, Full Gear would be held on a Saturday. Maybe it will be done the following weekend. It depends on the calendar and things like that.

I mean, for the AEW show in November, the key is that Tony Khan wants to avoid the UFC, wants to avoid the big blockbusters that usually take place in November. You can’t avoid college football. You’re going to compete against college football no matter what.

So, the week of that event could be changedLike last year, they moved it a week earlier because there was a lot of competition the first weekend. You know, obviously PPV nights are the biggest moneymaking nights of the year and they don’t want to lose 10% because they’re up against something really big, let alone two really big things, like they would have been last year.

I guess the Arabia show, since it’s earlier in the day, I wouldn’t compete head-to-head, but, you know, depending on what the UFC does and what boxing does, if they’re going to hold a big event, let’s say the next Saturday, then maybe we’ll have one situation where there is a WWE PPV in the afternoon and one of AEW at night. Everything is to be determined.”

As this year WWE will hold Crown Jewel on November 5 and AEW usually schedules Full Gear for the first weekend of November, it is possible that both programs will be broadcast on the same day. In any case, as Meltzer mentions, if it is held on the same day, the two events would have different times and fans could watch both shows with no problem.

