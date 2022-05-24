Will Smith reveals the “hellish” experience with ayahuasca where he already predicted the setback his life was going to take

Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock continues to cause new consequences in the actor’s career. After some projects that remained in the air, we already knew what the first film canceled of the actor. also that swill continue in another project like ‘Bad Boys 4’but nothing will ever be easy for Will Smith, who went on spiritual retreat to India after all the commotion that has been formed.

What we did not know until now is that the actor had, long before his incident at the Oscars, an experience in which he saw his future as an actor in danger, and its stability. As he has confessed in ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’, the new david letterman show for netflix, it was during a moment when he took ayahuascaa powerful psychoactive with hallucinogenic properties, used for introspective purposes.

In this interview, Will Smith tells how this experience was and what ayahuasca made him feel: “It doesn’t make you hallucinate. It’s like you are 100% aware of two realities at the same time. You know you are in this room, you do not lose sight of reality. The hallucination is not imposed on reality, they are totally separate,” he begins by saying.





Los Angeles Police Prepared to Arrest Will Smith After Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars | Getty



Will Smith describes his journey with ayahuasca as “the most hellish individual experience” that he has felt in his life: “I’m sitting drinking and suddenly I start to see how all my money flies away, how my career flies away. And I’m like, ‘Ugh!'” The actor learned some of his fears from living this experience: “My whole life is destroyed. I was wanting to throw up the whole time, and there was a voice saying, ‘This is it.'”

One of the most unpleasant parts for him was hearing his daughter Willow yelling “Dad, help me!Why don’t you come help me?” However, he also acknowledges that there was a time when his feelings calmed down a bit and was able to see it from another perspective: “I stopped caring about my house. I stopped caring about my career. I reached a point where I managed to place myselfwith the voice still ringing in my head, I still heard Willow scream. My money keeps flying, but I’m calmeven if there was a real hell in my head”.

Despite the horrible experience, the ‘Bright’ actor acknowledges that led to an important learning on how to manage his life: “I realized that I can with anything that happens to me. That I can deal with any loss, whatever happens in my life, in my marriage, in my career.”

