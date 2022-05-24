Will Smith had a vision of his future before his slap to Chris Rock: “My career was vanishing”

Will Smith not going through its best moment. The actor decided to take refuge in himself and in his family after becoming the great protagonist of the Oscar Awards gala, where in addition to taking the award to Best Actor for ‘The Williams Method’, slapped on stage at Chris Rock in one of the most iconic scenes in history as a result of an unfortunate comment about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor apologized, but that did not prevent the Film Academy from punishing him. Later, he has entered a rehabilitation clinic and has been away from public life in recent months, even traveling to India to speak with a guru. However, it has been now that the program he recorded with David Letterman for the final season of ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’.

A space in which Will wanted to tell that he had a premonition about his career before the famous episode of his slap to Chris Rock at the Dolby Theatre, which doesn’t seem to have gone too far.

In his interview, the actor recalled how for two years he consumed up to 14 times the ayahuascaa drink based on psychotropic herbs with hallucinogenic properties, of which he assures that “once you drink it, you will see yourself in a way that you have never seen yourself”. And it is that in one of those times she had “the most hellish individual psychological experience of my life”: “I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes for it to take effect. And I’m sitting there and I’m like, ‘Maybe it won’t work this time.’

His career destroyed

“So I’ve been drinking and sitting there, and all of a sudden it’s like I start to see that all my money was gone, my house was gone and my career was gone. This is my fear in real life, and I’m there and I want to throw up and all that, and I hear a voice say, ‘This is what it is. This is what it is. Life sucks,’” revealed Will Smith, who felt in the sight of him that his life was being totally destroyed.

But, that was not all, and it is that during that hallucination, he also heard his daughter scream Willow asking for help: “Slowly, I stopped worrying about my money, I just wanted to get to Willow. I stopped worrying about my house, I stopped worrying about my career”.