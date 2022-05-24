Will Smith assures that he predicted his controversy at the Oscars with Ayahuasca

Will Smith, a famous actor who was involved in controversy after beating Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards, reappeared to talk about it. He mentioned that he had already seen his decline thanks to Ayahuasca, an ancestral drink.

It was in an interview for “My next guest needs no introduction”, via Cosmopolitan, where Will Smith spoke about his most recent controversy and the way in which Ayahuasca had already warned him that he would have a bad time.

According to his testimony, on several occasions the Ayahuasca showed him that he would lose; that fortune or success would vanish into the air.

“I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in. And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t work this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there and all of a sudden it’s like I start to see all my money flying, and my house is flying and my career is disappearing, “he said.

“My whole life is being destroyed. This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and wanting to throw up and all that, and I hear a voice say, ‘This is what f… life is,’” he added.

The experience with Ayahuasca, as he mentioned, left him with a good lesson: no matter what happens in his life, he will be able to handle it all.

“When I came out of it, I realized that whatever happens in my life, I can handle it,” Smith said.

Finally, the famous accepted that it is impossible to “protect the family” from the world. This after Chris Rock made fun of his wife Jada’s baldness problem:

“Safety and security are an illusion. You have to learn to live with the reality that at any moment, anything can be gone in a second. So with that reality, how can you be here? And how can you be happy?” and be here?” he said.

