Will Peso stay ‘strong’? It is the best performing emerging currency in the pandemic – El Financiero

The Mexican peso has gone through a period of remarkable stability and strengthwhich has positioned it among the most resilient and fastest-recovering emerging market currencies at the end of April, as such strength and stability has been largely driven by fiscal policiesmore restrictive monetary policies and restrictive external accounts, therefore, has been considered to serve as a base currency for short foreign exchange positionsaccording to analysts at Bank of America (BofA).

According to their report “Mexico in Focus: Strong peso is here to stay”, BofA analysts pointed out that the Mexican peso has been the best performing emerging market currency since the start of the pandemicdespite the fact that Mexico’s growth has been weak and political uncertainty remains high.

From April 1, 2020 to May 20, 2022, the Mexican peso has appreciated 22.03 percent, followed by the South African rand, 15.07 percent; the Indonesian rupiah, with 12.27 percent; the Czech crown, with 7.59 percent and the Brazilian real with 7.58 percent.

“Three economic factors explain the outperformance, in our opinion: A small current account deficit (0.4 percent of GDP); A surplus in the primary balance (0.3 percent of GDP); and a high real interest rate (400 basis point differential in real terms with the Fed against an average of 270 basis points since 2001)”, they pointed out.

They added that they expect the above three factors to continue to support the peso as the current administration, since has a strong preference for a stable and relatively strong weight.

“AMLO is not and probably will not be friendly to private investment, which will keep the current account deficit relatively low. AMLO has shown a strong preference for a very tight primary fiscal balance and we do. I don’t see that position changing. The exception would be if his approval rating drops significantly, but so far his approval rating is high and marginally rising.”

They estimated that it should gradually depreciate to reach 21 pesos by the end of the year and 22 pesos by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the peso is not really attractive in terms of valuation, given that their Compass BEER model suggests that the Mexican currency is actually overvalued by approximately 6.7 percent relative to our medium-term fair value of 21.2 pesos. This makes the peso the only currency in emerging markets that is currently overvalued, apart from Argentina.